Grading Penn State Coach Matt Campbell's Offseason Moves on Offense

Penn State was one of the most active programs in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in a whopping 40 players since January. Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell has had quite the busy four months since taking over in December, as Penn State had many gaps to fill with 47 outgoing transfers.

Despite the chaotic circumstances, Campbell has done well building the Nittany Lions’ 2026 roster. Penn State’s transfer portal class ranks sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports, trailing only Ohio State in the conference. And the team has recently built recruiting steam, earning five 2027 commitments since March 31.

Here is how we grade Penn State’s offensive moves this offseason as the team moves through spring practice.

Quarterbacks: A-

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Campbell brought quarterbacks Rocco Becht and Alex Manske with him from Iowa State. Becht, Penn State’s starter in 2026, ranked as the No. 10 transfer quarterback, according to 247Sports. The redshirt senior, who is recovering from surgery in his non-throwing shoulder, threw for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025. He’s due for a bounce-back campaign in State College.

The room is thin on FBS experience beyond Becht, however. Manske, who is also recovering from an injury, was a 4-star prospect and the Cyclones’ highest-rated recruit of the 2025 class. He should be the No. 2 quarterback, though Barry has been getting most of the QB2 reps this spring.

Division III transfer Connor Barry has been the major beneficiary of Becht and Manske’s absences. Since transferring from Christopher Newport University in Virginia, Barry has impressed his coaches quickly. Campbell called the gunslinger “the surprise” of spring camp, and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters said “he’s playing fast and free.”

Freshmen early enrollees Kase Evans and Peyton Falzone are getting flooded with reps as well, a positive byproduct of the spring absences.

Running backs: B

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) runs with the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State can’t replace the production of running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, both of whom broke program records in 2025 and were focal points in the Nittany Lions’ offense since 2022.

However, Campbell added production through the transfer portal. The Nittany Lions earned transfer commitments from Carson Hansen and James Peoples, seeking to form a three-player backfield with returner Quinton Martin Jr.

Hansen will likely start after leading Iowa State last season with 952 rushing yards (5.1 per carry) and 134 receiving yards. He ended his junior campaign rushing for 100 yards or more in five straight games.

Penn State poached Peoples from Ohio State, seeking value from a highly ranked recruit who didn’t gain leverage in the Buckeyes’ backfield. The 5-10, 206-pound Peoples ran for 344 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, averaging 5.6 per carry. Campbell likes the Hansen-Peoples combination for their varied strengths.

Penn State also returned redshirt junior back Cam Wallace, who’s still looking for his breakthrough moment.

Wide receivers: B+

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) walks off the field after the Cyclones defeat the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The wide receiver position has been a problem at Penn State recently, though it wasn’t at Iowa State. Campbell brought five wide receivers to Happy Valley via the transfer portal, including four from Ames.

Chase Sowell (6-3, 210) has totaled at least 500 receiving yards in three straight seasons. Sowell was the 18th-rated wideout in the 2026 transfer portal class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Brett Eskildsen, who led Iowa State in receiving yards last season, is a much different receiver than Sowell, relying more on his shiftness and speed. Campbell graded redshirt freshmen Karon Brookins and Zay Robinson, both 3-star recruits at Iowa State, as talented receivers to watch.

Keith Jones Jr. adds size (6-4) and experience, having caught 31 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns at Grambling. On the recruiting trail, Campbell earned a mix of 4- and 3-star commitments from Josiah Zayas, Amarion Jackson and Ben Whitver in the 2026 class.

Tight ends: A

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State’s best additions in January arguably were to the tight end room. Benjamin Brahmer, Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander all followed Campbell from Iowa State. They join Andrew Rappleyea, who Penn State prioritized as the No. 1 tight end to return from 2025.

Brahmer, the most notable of the bunch, was the second-rated tight end in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and is an excellent pass-catcher, specifically in the red zone. The 6-7 tight end amassed a career-best 446 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 37 catches last year, when he was named second-team All-Big 12 and a semifinalist for the Mackey Award.

Burkle, who is recovering from an ACL tear, played in nine games in 2025. He was the 15th-ranked tight end in the 2026 transfer portal class and will be a big piece to Penn State’s offense. Burkle (6-6, 255 pounds) is another big-bodied target who totaled 302 receiving yards and one touchdown on 26 catches last year. Alexander is getting a lot of reps this spring with the top three limited and adds depth to one of the Nittany Lions’ better position groups.

Offensive line: C-

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”



Excited to announce I’m committed to @PennStateFball! Ready to grind and make an impact. #WeAre #DOGS @CoachMC_PSU… pic.twitter.com/xmF4ua9uhH — Brock Riker (@BrockfromBrock) January 10, 2026

Penn State’s offensive line lost four of five starters, which Campbell addressed by adding seven linemen from the portal. Again, Iowa State was the priority; four of the transfers are former Cyclones.

Two transfers are positioned to start. Guard Trevor Buhr was honorable mention All-Big 12 despite making just six starts. He should step in at left guard. And center Brock Riker made The Athletic’s freshman All-America Team as a first-year starter at Texas State. Penn State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton called Riker one of the “more athletic centers” he has coached.

Redshirt freshmen transfers Vaea Ikakoula (6-3, 399) and Kuol Kuol II (6-6, 293) are big linemen with presence. And Campbell retained three key linemen, notably 5-star redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman, the projected starter at left tackle.

However, Penn State added just one top-40 lineman (Buhr at No. 37) from the 2026 transfer class and has plenty of parts to fuse in building a line. Still, they’re confident about the process.

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