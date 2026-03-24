Penn State's Matt Campbell Offers High Praise For a Returning Nittany Lion

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State coach Matt Campbell once again used one of his favorite sayings Tuesday after the Nittany Lions opened spring practice. “It still is about players, formations and plays,” Campbell said at his first media availability of the spring.

After that, Campbell highlighted one returning player who embodies that framework. It was senior cornerback Zion Tracy, and Campbell’s statement turned heads.

“The one young man that has stood out to me from the day that I've gotten here to where we’re at is Zion Tracy,” Campbell said. “He is one of the best football players that I've coached, to be quite honest with you, in terms of talent, ability and … being great in the moment.”

Tracy has been primarily a nickel cornerback during his time at Penn State. He was part of a defense that was supposed to be one of the best in the country last year but allowed 20.5 points per game, its highest total since the 2020 shortened season.

Yet Tracy elevated his game last season. He made 32 tackles (five for losses), a sack and a fumble recovery in 2025 and was a significant part of Penn State's retention program at cornerback. Campbell was particularly impressed with Tracy’s versatility and the pick-6 he made against Ohio State in 2024.

"I feel like every game, big moment, that guy has showed up and been an elite football player,” Campbell said. “I think Zion can be one of the best corners in the country. I think he can be one of the best safeties in the country. He can play nickel. He can do a lot. When you have a chess piece like Zion, it gives you the ability to start to kind of navigate the rest of the defensive structure kind of around him.”

Zion Tracy was allllllll over this 🔒@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/4T0Mlg39ac — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 2, 2024

Campbell also highlighted returning linebacker Tony Rojas, who continues recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last October.

“I think Tony Rojas is a little bit in the same boat,” Campbell said. “Tony has had snippets of being healthy and playing high-end football. I know he had a shoulder issue [in 2024] but played through it and really showed up and played great football two years ago, … Go back to that Oregon game [in 2025]. I think he made some plays in that Oregon game that are wow plays.

Obviously, Tony's battling back from injury, but man, he's been a warrior. He's been awesome to watch this off-season and how he's led.”

Campbell’s remarks about Tracy and Rojas revolved around their ability to play multiple roles in Penn State’s defense. The coach cited linebacker Caleb Bacon and safety Marcus Neal Jr., both Iowa State transfers, as other players who will impact the defense in that way.

Campbell said Bacon has essentially played defensive end as well as middle and weak-side linebacker. He added that Neal played a hybrid linebacker role at Iowa State from the safety position.

“It's like I keep hearing in basketball: You want a guy that can play all five positions, and I think that's what they talk about in the basketball world,” Campbell said. “I don't think it's much different defensively. The more flexibility you have, the more you've got the ability to line up in different structures pre-snap, but post-snap have the ability to defend the gap, or responsibility, and have the ability to play a physical brand of football.”

Two returning defensive ends to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Max Granville (18) runs onto the field before the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State has had nine defensive ends drafted since 2019, including first-rounders Abdul Carter, Chop Robinson and Odafe Oweh. Campbell starts from scratch at the position, though Penn State returns two promising edge rushers from last year’s roster.

Campbell said Yvan Kemajou and Max Granville caught his eye during film study. Kemajou, a sophomore who played in 11 games last season, has huge upside and had some “big moments at the end of the season,” Campbell said. He was particularly intrigued by Kemajou’s performances against Ohio State and Indiana.

Granville, who is returning from a spring 2025 injury that forced him to redshirt, played a role in Penn State’s playoff run after Carter got hurt.

“There are guys that have proven that, in at least some short amount of videotape evidence, they've got high ceilings,” Campbell said. “... Until you get out to practice, until we get to work through fall camp, where does that room really take off to?

“I think we're really proud of what that room has got the ability to look like. Probably like some other rooms, there's some prove-it guys, guys that have to grow forward, have to take some steps forward to be able to prove that they can play at the level of what the history of this program has looked like in terms of pass-rush ability.”

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