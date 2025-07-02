Grading Penn State's Transfer Portal Acquisitions
At Hard Rock Stadium in January, an emotional Drew Allar spoke with the media just moments removed from arguably the toughest loss of the James Franklin era at Penn State. As most quarterbacks do, Allar took accountability for the 27-24 loss to Notre Dame, saying through tears that “we didn’t win the game, so [my performance] wasn’t good enough.” But that wasn’t entirely true.
While Allar’s uneven outing took center stage, Penn State’s receivers room, coached by Marques Hagans, also received well-deserved scrutiny. The Nittany Lions’ wideouts had their worst performance of the season, combining for zero receptions on just five targets.
After the Orange Bowl collapse, Penn State’s two leading receivers, Omari Evans and Harrison Wallace III, transferred for a fresh start elsewhere. And tight end Tyler Warren, who won the Mackey Award, became a first-round NFL Draft pick.
The offense lost its three leading pass-catchers, but the defense took a substantial hit as well. Beyond Abdul Carter’s departure to the NFL, the Nittany Lions’ linebacker and safety rooms thinned with the departures of Kobe King, Jaylen Reed, Dvon Ellies and captain Kevin Winston Jr., who played in just two games.
With sudden needs at receiver, linebacker and safety, Franklin hit the transfer portal to round out Penn State’s roster for a potential championship run in 2025. How successful were the Nittany Lions? Here are my grades for Penn State’s offseason acquisitions.
Linebacker Amare Campbell : A+
Penn State’s most impactful acquisition of the offseason arguably was Campbell, a linebacker from North Carolina. With the departures of King to the NFL draft and Ta’Mere Robinson to USC, the Nittany Lions had a major hole to fill at the position. Linebackers coach Dan Connor said Penn State was “fortunate” to sign Campbell.
Campbell, who played two seasons at North Carolina, is an elite tackler and a disruptor in the backfield, tallying 76 tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a strong 2024 season. Campbell was one of the top linebackers available this spring and could replace King in the middle of Penn State's defense.
Receiver Trebor Peña: A
Former Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Peña entered the transfer portal in April and immediately garnered interest from the Nittany Lions. It seemed like a perfect fit: Penn State needed a difference-maker on offense, and Peña could boost his draft stock by catching passes from a talented quarterback in Allar.
Pena (5-10, 186 pounds) is a dynamic addition to Hagans’ group. His route tree is endless, something Penn State’s offense has lacked since the departure of Jahan Dotson in 2021. While Peña can run nearly every route in coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s offense, the New Jersey native thrives in the slot. On the unlikely occasion he starts on the outside, Peña often goes in motion, using his speed and elusiveness to create space before the snap.
Penn State poached an elite wide receiver from Syracuse, filling a massive void in Kotelnicki’s offense by adding a true playmaker.
Receiver Devonte Ross: A-
Shortly after Hudson’s commitment, receiver Devonte Ross announced his decision to transfer from Troy to Penn State. Unlike Hudson, a physical, big-bodied receiver, Ross (5-10, 170 pounds) is a shifty, downfield threat. The Georgia native is as versatile as they come; he can line the slot, play wide and make an impact as a returner on special teams.
Ross lit up the stat sheet in 2024, recording 76 receptions, 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns. While he produced many elite performances, none was more eye-catching than his 142-yard, two-touchdown showcase in Kinnick Stadium against Iowa.
Receiver Kyron Hudson: B+
Kyron Hudson committed to Penn State 11 days before USC’s Las Vegas Bowl game against Texas A&M, leaving a crowded Trojans receiver room in Los Angeles. Sitting behind standout receivers Ja’Kobi Lane, Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon, Hudson didn’t produce near his ceiling last year, making 38 receptions for 462 yards and three touchdowns.
A change of scenery to Happy Valley could be career-changing for the redshirt senior. With Warren gone, the Nittany Lions need a new red-zone threat, and Hudson might be that guy. Hudson (6-1, 215 pounds) uses his strong physique and sure hands against defenders not only in the passing game but also as a run blocker.
Safety King Mack: B
Mack, who was 247Sports' No. 6 safety nationally and the No. 18 player in Florida in the 2023 recruiting class, returns to Penn State after playing for Alabama in 2024. Mack transferred to the Crimson Tide after burning his redshirt as a freshman with the Nittany Lions in 2023. The Fort Lauderdale native tallied 14 tackles in a limited role with Alabama last season.
Mack’s return adds much-needed depth to a room that features standout free safety Zakee Wheatley. He will compete with Dejaun Lane for the strong safety spot.
Edge Enai White: B
With the news of defensive end Max Granville's long-term injury, Penn State has a rotation spot open on the line. White, a redshirt junior, could be a candidate. Despite playing only 13 games in three seasons with Texas A&M — largely due to a 2023 knee injury — White is an athletic freak on the edge who can make a significant impact.
White is a Philadelphia native who considered Penn State in 2022, when he was 247Sports' No. 4 edge rusher and the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia native likely will see more playing time in Happy Valley.
Defensive Lineman Owen Wafle: C
Wafle was a true freshman last year at Michigan before committing to Penn State in January. A 4-star 2024 recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Waffle likely won’t slot in a major role with the Nittany Lions this season.
Wafle (6-2, 290 pounds) is a defensive tackle, meaning the loss of Granville shouldn’t impact his anticipated snap count. But he adds some valuable depth to a rather thin defensive tackle room.
Offensive Lineman TJ Shanahan: C
Shanahan committed to Penn State in January, adding depth to one of the best offensive lines in the country. Shanahan joins line coach Phil Trautwein’s group that returns five players with starting experience from last season, including right tackles Anthony Donkoh and Nolan Rucci.
The Austin, Texas, native is an interior lineman and enters the mix for the vacancy at right guard, which sophomore Cooper Cousins is poised to fill. Shanahan was a former 4-star prospect in the 2023 class before starting five games at Texas A&M last season.