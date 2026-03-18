A Healthy Drew Allar Makes His Pitch at Penn State Pro Day

STATE COLLEGE | The smile never left Drew Allar’s face at Penn State Pro Day. It only shifted to a focused grin when it was time to throw with NFL scouts watching his every move.

“This is a job, but it’s also my passion,” Allar said. “I love doing it.”

Allar’s throwing session highlighted Penn State’s annual Pro Day, where 20 former Nittany Lions auditioned for NFL personnel Wednesday. During Allar’s throwing session, Drake played through the Holuba Hall speakers as the quarterback threw to Liam Clifford, Kyron Hudson, Trebor Pena, Devonte Ross and Kaytron Allen. He didn’t have a quarterbacks coach calling routes for him. Allar scripted the session himself.

“The guy I’ve been training with helped me put together the script and it was things that he knew teams were going to want to see from me,” Allar said. “And honestly, Penn State did a great job with me. I’ve run every [routes on air] session the last three or four years, and obviously having great teammates, that helped me, and they were dialed into everything.”

Drew Allar warming up to throw at Penn State Pro Day🏈



It’s the first time we’ve seen him throw at PSU since the injury. pic.twitter.com/R5tK1Rfbut — amanda vogt (@amandav_3) March 18, 2026

On deep passes to Pena and his final throw downfield to Hudson, Allar drew cheers from teammates who were watching. Standing behind him during the session were scouts from multiple NFL teams, including the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Really, it was just to kind of showcase a lot of different things that I either put on tape or at the next level that you see a lot on Sundays,” said Allar. “A lot of my stuff wanted to be like play action from under center and kind of just go through airing the ball a little bit and drive the ball at the same time.

“I feel really good about everything.”

Allar also threw at the NFL Scouting Combine last month in Indianapolis but wasn’t going to ever consider sitting out of Penn State’s Pro Day.

“Whenever there’s a chance to throw, I’m going to throw,” he said. “I would throw seven times a week if I could for every team in the league. I’ve always been like that and just trying to show teams my work ethic through my rehab process. Obviously, it wasn’t an ideal ending to the season with me being out, but I took that as an opportunity to kind of grow and learn from that and make myself a better player.”

' I could go out and play in a game right now'

Drew Allar’s workout is finished.



The arm strength was easy to see. Flashed some touch outside the numbers. Had some others that sailed or weren’t placed precisely.



Overall, a solid session.



Not gonna change any minds, but reaffirms what was on tape. pic.twitter.com/n7FWk2IaPw — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 18, 2026

For the past two months, Allar said he hasn’t had any limitations when it comes to training or playing.

“I could have played in a game, I feel like, two weeks ago. I feel like I could go out and play in a game right now,” Allar said.

Allar broke his ankle in Penn State’s loss to Northwestern and missed the final six games. That resulted in Allar’s first surgery and first “extensive rehab process.”

“It really just taught me how much I love football, like not being able to go out and play the last six games really hurt but I tried to do my best to contribute to winning, helping [former quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer] at that time get ready” Allar said “So for me, it reaffirmed everything that I thought beforehand and then also gave me a good mental and physical reset to kind of lock back into myself and focus on myself and getting myself better.”

His eagerness to get back out on the field was palpable. While teammates worked through the broad jump and 40-yard dash drills, Allar hardly sat still. He walked around, tossing a football back and forth between his two hands and talking with those around him, including former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

“I remember watching Sean and Jahan [Dotson] on their Pro Day, so [time] has definitely flown by,” Allar said.

Leading up to the NFL Draft, Allar has private workouts scheduled and more meetings set up but did not specify which teams.

“I don’t know what round, what pick, what team I’m going to be drafted to,” Allar said. “All I can hope for is the opportunity to go into a good situation and just compete and make myself a better player and hopefully contribute to winning.”

Drew Allar dropping dimes at Pro Day 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1SM1M2tbIW — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) March 18, 2026

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