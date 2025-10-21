How James Franklin Could Have a Major Impact on Penn State in 2026
Former Penn State coach James Franklin isn't finished impacting the Nittany Lions. He made that clear during an ESPN College GameDay interview, which Franklin used to tell college football he's ready to coach again.
Less than a week after Penn State fired him, Franklin said on GameDay that, "We're just going to go win a national championship somewhere else." The phrase "somewhere else" got most of the attention, but Franklin also began the statement by saying we instead of I.
The framing has multiple meanings. First, Franklin often speaks of his family and core staff members who have been with him for a long time, some since Vanderbilt, as "we." But he also recruited every player on the Penn State roster, so it's fair to wonder how many of those players Franklin could recruit out of the transfer portal to his next program, should he get hired in the 2026 cycle.
Thus, Franklin could have a major impact on Penn State's 2026 team by bringing with him multiple players, staff members and potentially coaches to his next team.
"They’re all hurt and torn and disappointed in what happened," Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said before the Iowa game. "Coach [Franklin] brought everyone in the building in. These are young people. They’re not used to this."
RELATED: The latest on Penn State's coaching search as it enters Week 2
Penn State recruiting is in flux
When Franklin left Vanderbilt for Penn State in 2014, he brought a few recruits with him, notably quarterback Trace McSorley. But the transfer portal didn't exist then as it does today, with underclassmen eligible to play immediately. Eleven years ago, the debate was whether Franklin was stealing players from Vanderbilt. That's no longer the case.
Penn State's roster is likely to turn over substantially when the transfer portal opens in January. If Franklin gets a new job (he's already in the Florida chat), he could begin building that roster through the portal with his former Penn State players.
"Those kids love him," Smith said. "He went into each and every one of their homes and brought them here, and their families trusted him."
Added center and captain Nick Dawkins, "Every single one of us is in the locker room on the team because coach Franklin brought us here. He's been in all our homes, taking care of us, believed in us. He's absolutely on our mind and probably will be for the whole season."
Dawkins is among the large group of seniors who won't have eligiblity after this season, but Penn State's roster features a substantial contingent of younger players still loyal to Franklin. The Nittany Lions' roster includes more than 40 true or redshirt freshmen, many of whom have not played this season.
In addition, Penn State's 2026 recruiting class has lost commitments from six players since Franklin was fired. While coaching the team through its final five regular season games, Smith also seeks to create some sort of stability for the program's future.
"My message to all of them is, 'You signed up to play football,'" Smith said. "We love the game of football. Let's keep the main thing the main thing. You only earn opportunity through production on the field.
"If you're not productive on the field, doesn't matter where you go, sit out, who wants you next. You are not going to make the money you think you're supposed to and be drafted where you think you're supposed to be drafted. My message is we have an opportunity to come together, win the season, shock the world, and we all can have success together."
'James Franklin is my guy'
Franklin also has a core group of loyal staff members, several of whom have worked with him since Vanderbilt. Among them are Andy Frank, Penn State's current general manager, and Kevin Threlkel, his chief of staff. In addition, strength coach Chuck Losey is likely to follow Franklin to his next job.
"James Franklin is my guy," Losey said over the summer. "I don’t want to work for anybody else in this profession. I know what I’m going to get from him every day, he knows what he’s going to get from me every day. We have a strong relationship, we’re like-minded, we have the same goals. I don’t take that for granted, I have a ton of appreciation for that."
Of course, Penn State's new head coach likely will bring a new staff and recruit players from his former program, assuming he's a sitting college head coach. Penn State football will look completely different next year. But if Franklin gets a new job, that program might look a bit like Penn State.
"I'm very, very grateful for the time I had and most importantly for the relationships I was able to build [at Penn State]," Franklin said on GameDay. "I thought we were going to win a national championship there. We were close. That goal hasn't changed. We're just going to go win a national championship somewhere else now."