How James Peoples Will Change Penn State's Backfield This Season

Penn State sustained two substantial losses in its backfield this offseason with running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, two of the most accomplished in program history, departing for the NFL. Head coach Matt Campbell replaced them with Carson Hansen from Iowa State and James Peoples from Ohio State.

While Hansen is the likely starter, Peoples is flying under the radar and will make a significant contribution to Penn State next season. Here’s what to know about the former Buckeye who caught some eyes during spring ball.

James Peoples

Position: Running back

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 5-10, 214

From: San Antonio, Texas

Preivous school: Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (23) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Peoples was a dynamic prospect out of high school. A 4-star recruit from San Antonio Veterans Memorial High, Peoples was the eighth-rated running back and the 115th-ranked player in the country in his 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Despite his small frame, Peoples dominated his high school competition, totaling 1,904 yards and 28 touchdowns in his best season as a junior. He averages 10 yards per carry during his junior and senior campaigns.

After high school, Peoples spent two seasons at Ohio State in a low-leverage, backup role. He amassed just 110 carries as a Buckeye, but posted a solid 541 rushing yards on 4.92 yards per carry. His rushing numbers aside, Peoples was an attractive target in the transfer portal.

We were really excited when the James Peoples situation came into play," Campbell said. "James we knew of, and as [Ohio State's] season ended and his name was going into the transfer portal, there was a lot of excitement from our end because we thought, 'Could we get a great complement to Carson?'

"... He has a really impressive build, but also has got that kind of ability to hit a home run anytime he touches the ball. He's got great receiving ability. He's got the ability to be a great catcher out of the backfield. He is physical enough to block on third down, and he's also a guy that can run inside and outside and has the ability to do really special things."

Peoples is also a dual-threat in the backfield and will bring plenty of value to Penn State as a pass-catcher. He was utilized more as a receiving back last season, catching 10 balls for 50 yards.

“It's slowly unfolding,” Peoples said in April. “And I mean, not even just in the run game, but even in the pass game, and just how they're utilizing me around the field — I think it's gonna be a really exciting season.”

As opposed to Hansen, who is going to be a more physical, workhorse running back, Peoples is expected to be the big-play, explosive player in the Nittany Lions' backfield. His burst was evident during spring ball and he’s the fastest back who will receive ample playing time in Penn State’s backfield.

“The biggest strides I think I've taken is just being explosive, being the guy that the team needs, the offense needs to get this thing going,” Peoples said. “Being a running back here, [the offense] really dictates off of how you play. I'm saying how to get the offense juice. I feel like, in that regard, I've been doing a good job.”

Like plenty of his new teammates, Peoples had an adjustment period after transferring from Ohio State. However, he was able to get settled in by the end of spring ball.

“I feel like Week 1, everything was new for me,” Peoples said. “So I was really just out there, kind of new scheme — I was out there running, kind of used to how to get used to this offense. I had to get used to the tempo and to the new adjustments. Now, Week 4, I think I'm really rolling, you know, being explosive and being impactful almost everywhere around the field. And I just think my true ability is really starting to show now.”

As for where Peoples has grown the most since becoming a Nittany Lion, he noted his work ethic.

“Hard work. Hard work. I mean, that's what we do,” Peoples said. “But I think just in the way guys respond to adversity, it’s bad play, good play. Flip the page. Let's go, let's get back and let's do it better the next time.”

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

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