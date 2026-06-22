How Penn State's Offense Grades Out in the Big Ten and National Rankings

Penn State's 2026 football roster is such an uncertain product offensively: filled with experienced veterans on one hand but challenged for truly elite talent on the other. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser spent spring identifying his most trusted playmakers but won't really know who they are until the Sept. 5 opener against Marshall at Beaver Stadium.

As position groups go, some on Penn State's offense have more immediate promise. One is particularly top-heavy, and another is a continuing uncertain. These were the conclusions of Phil Steele, whose annual college football preview is a must-have for fans who really want to know their rosters.

Steele, who ranked Penn State's 2026 schedule as one of the easiest in college football, takes a look at the Nittany Lions' rankings by position. He provided a fairly measured look at Penn State within the Big Ten and nationally. Here's a look.

Penn State's highest-rated offensive position group

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Steele ranks Penn State's running backs at No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 16 nationally, underscoring how stacked the conference is at the position. Considering how significantly Penn State's backfield has changed, this is a respectable placement.

Penn State began the 2025 season with one of the nation's top preseason duos in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Allen went on to finish seventh nationally with 1,303 yards rushing. No one in Penn State's backfield is going to match that individual production, but the offense doesn't need that.

Head coach Matt Campbell has assembled a three-back system that won't exactly share carries evenly but will play a unique role in the offense. Campbell likes the combination of former Iowa State starter Carson Hansen and Ohio State transfer James Peoples as a modified version of Allen-Singleton. Hansen gets tough yards consistently, and Peoples is a big-play threat.

And returning back Quinton Martin Jr., who shined in the Pinstripe Bowl, blends both elements in his game. Further, a healthy Cam Wallace could push his way into a role as well. Running back is one of Penn State's top offensive position groups.

Penn State's top-heavy position on offense

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht throws a pass during practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

At first, Steele's rankings of Penn State's quarterbacks (33rd nationally, ninth in the Big Ten) seem off. Do eight conference teams really have better situations at quarterback than Penn State? Rocco Becht has started and won more games and taken more snaps than any returning FBS quarterback.

But the holistic view at quarterback is tenuous. Behind Becht is a redshirt freshman who threw five passes and missed spring practice the past two years, a Division III transfer and two true freshmen who enrolled in January.

Alex Manske, who was Becht's backup at Iowa State last season, needs a quick ramp-up in training camp after missing spring drills. And he will get some competition for the No. 2 spot from Connor Barry, the Division IIII transfer who had a competitive spring. Still, Penn State is in a precarious spot here behind Becht.

Penn State's most difficult-to-read position

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State ranks 51st nationally and 12th in the Big Ten at wide receiver, which seems about right at first glance. Even with Iowa State's two most productive 2025 receivers in Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, the position remains Penn State's most uncertain spot.

But Steele's rankings fuse receiver and tight end into one group. As a result, Penn State likely deserved a boost because of their tight ends, who will be among the best in the Big Ten. Ben Brahmer is a next-great-tight-end candidate, and a healthy Andrew Rappleyea (he missed spring drills) will lead Mouser into multiple two-tight-end formations.

Campbell also has been effusive about tight ends Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander (whose brother Case just committed to the 2027 class), making the position an offensive strength next to running back. Overall, Penn State's receiving game should be improved over 2025.

Penn State's most interesting offensive ranking

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before a game vs. the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Steele ranks Penn State's offensive line just outside the national top-25 at 26th overall and eighth in the Big Ten, perhaps a bit friendly considering all the change. Anthony Donkoh is the only lineman who started more than six Power 4 games last season, and he's moving from guard back to right tackle.

Left tackle Malachi Goodman has 5-star potential but has not played a snap. Left guard Trevor Buhr was honorable mention all-Big 12 last season despite making six starts. Center Brock Riker was a Sun Belt Conference standout at Texas State, while returning Nittany Lion Cooper Cousins takes over at right guard with a commanding leadership voice but limited starting experience.

Penn State's offensive line needs the non-conference schedule to find its footing. There's promise for position coach Ryan Clanton to unlock, but the projected line still has players from three different 2025 teams starting together. That's a rebuild.

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