The speedy Drew Hartlaub is headed to Carolina, while the determined Eric Wilson joined the New Orleans Saints. Following its most successful NFL Draft since 1996, Penn State continued to make moves in free agency.

Five former Lions joined teams as undrafted free agents, bringing to 13 the number of 2021 Penn State players who landed with NFL teams. Penn State led the Big Ten with eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the program's highest total since 1996, and finished fourth nationally. The free-agent moves so far:

Ellis Brooks, Green Bay Packers

Drew Hartlaub, Carolina Panthers

John Lovett, Carolina Panthers

Derrick Tangelo, Atlanta Falcons

Eric Wilson, New Orleans Saints

Among the best stories are Hartlaub and Wilson, who parlayed personal moves into NFL opportunities. Hartlaub was timed at 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Penn State Pro Day in March, which would have been the fastest time at the NFL Scouting Combine. The special teams gunner turned that speed, and his decision to walk on at Penn State, into an NFL roster spot.

"I think it just verifies what I’ve been able to do on film," Hartlaub said at Pro Day. "Especially as a gunner on special teams, how I can run past people and make plays."

"Drew is a tremendous athlete, which made him a valuable weapon for us, particularly on our special teams units," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "His game-changing speed will allow him to make an immediate impact for the Panthers."

Wilson, who transferred from Harvard to Penn State, believes he can be a starting NFL lineman. He started at guard for the Lions last year after not playing in 2020 and looks to make the same move in New Orleans.

"I think I can come in and prove myself as a swing man, between the interior three [positions], and eventually find a home somewhere starting as an offensive lineman," Wilson said in an interview earlier this year. "I truly believe that. And if you don't believe that about yourself, you're going to have a hard time cracking the practice squad or a roster."

"The passion he has for the game of football was evident from day one, and he earned himself a starting role on the offensive line," Franklin said.

Brooks opted out of the Outback Bowl and his extra season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft. He had a strong season at middle linebacker for Penn State but ultimately went undrafted and joined the Green Bay Packers as a free agent.

Transfers Derrick Tangelo (Atlanta) and John Lovett (Carolina) did not play in the Outback Bowl after contributing to various degrees last season. Tangelo started at defensive tackle, making 29 tackles, and drawing praise for being able to occupy space inside.

Lovett, who missed the first two games for undisclosed reasons, finished with177 yards on 52 carries. He did not run the ball in the season's final two games.

