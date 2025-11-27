What We Know About Penn State's Coaching Search as the Regular Season Closes
Penn State's seven-week coaching search is nearing a resolution, even though Athletic Director Pat Kraft has left few bread crumbs in its direction. The Nittany Lions finish the regular season Saturday at Rutgers, after which Penn State's next move will be to name a replacement for James Franklin.
When? Penn State could announce a decision as soon as next week, since the early signing period begins Dec. 3. Though Penn State interim coach Terry Smith continues to recruit through uncertainty, the program needs a head coach to begin building the 2026 roster. Could that be Smith? Here's a rundown of the Penn State coaching search as it stands now.
Is Kalen DeBoer a legitimate candidate?
The Alabama coach has been linked tangentially to Penn State's opening for weeks, mostly from the Penn State side rather than in Tuscaloosa. In fact, ESPN's Paul Finebaum pretty much shot down the suggestion during a recent radio appearance.
"I have never heard one ounce of concrete information that indicates Kalen DeBoer is going anywhere," Finebaum said during an appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show.
Still, Saturday night's Alabama-Auburn Iron Bowl could have some bearing on Penn State's search. If Auburn wins and eliminates Alabama from playoff contention, DeBoer's situation in Tuscaloosa might change. Kraft has been pursuing several high-profile candidates for Penn State, with DeBoer representing the top tier.
Even if Alabama wins the Iron Bowl, the Tide aren't guaranteed a berth in the College Football Playoff, which impacts the Penn State search. As does Lane Kiffin's decision. If the Ole Miss coach leaves a playoff team for another job (potentially at LSU), he could set a precedent for DeBoer to follow. Just speculative, but intriguing nonetheless, which likely is why DeBoer remains a contender on the Kalshi futures market.
One candidate is out
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz had been tied to multiple openings, including Penn State and Florida, but is staying in Columbia. Missouri announced on Thanksgiving that it has signed Drinkwitz to a new six-year contract worth $10.75 million per year.
Like Texas A&M's Mike Elko, who also got a new contract this month, Drinkwitz might kick a small agent's fee to Penn State for the help. Drinkwitz was an early favorite in the Penn State coaching search, particularly as the Tigers were ranked in the top-20. But Missouri lost three of four following Pribula's injury and is 7-4 with one game remaining vs. Arkansas.
A new favorite emerges
Without much oxygen for an under-the-radar candidate, James Madison coach Bob Chesney has emerged as the betting favorite. Chesney has garnered most of the Kalshi action lately, sitting as the 45-percent favorite as of Thursday. In addition, a source outside the Penn State program said that Chesney is the name circulating most around the job.
Which could be fine with Kraft, as he negotiates with another candidate. In the meantime, Chesney's name continues to rise in the search chatter. Chesney, 48, is in his second season at James Madison, which will host the Sun Belt Conference title game Dec. 6.
Though he hasn't coached an FBS team, or coached against a Big Ten team, Chesney is going to be a star in the profession. But is Chesney ready to make the career leap to Penn State?
Where Terry Smith fits into the search
Penn State's interim coach has been outspoken about not only wanting the job but also about being the best candidate. Former and current players also believe Smith is the best choice.
"No one knows Penn State better than me," Smith said at this week. "Of all the candidates that are out there, I know the history of Penn State. I know the culture, the DNA. I know the locker room. I know the administration. I think I'm a good leader. I think I'm a leader of men, and that will take care of itself when the time comes."
Kraft said in October that Smith "absolutely" would be a candidate at Penn State, which he likely is. However, it appears doubtful that Smith ultimately gets the permanent head-coaching position.
Penn State fans will see the "Hire Terry Smith" signs again Saturday, when the Nittany Lions visit Rutgers in their regular-season finale. The game will mark the final stage of Smith's six-game job interview.
Is there an unknown candidate?
It's quite likely that Kraft has pulled a subterranean search and is negotiating with a candidate no one has mentioned. Former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman launched the idea recently with a social media post that fanned speculation.
Kraft masterfully has kept the heart of the search out of the public eye, which is causing some to wonder about the process. CBS' Josh Pate said on his show that he's uncertain whether Penn State will get any of the "grand-slam" or "home-run" candidates associated with the search.
"I got some very mixed revirews on the state of the Penn State search, but I also think it's been very closed off,"Pate said on his show. "I think Pat Kraft is flying almost solo, not quite solo, but I really think he's pushed a lot of the voices out of the room."
What's all this about Brian Daboll?
ESPN's Pat McAfee and former Penn State center A.Q. Shipley have been lobbying for Daboll, the former New York Giants head coach, to get a shot with the Nittany Lions. This week, Nick Saban gave his blessing to the idea.
"I think he was in a tough situation with the Giants, but I do think that he's a very good coach," Saban said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He's a bright guy, he's a good recruiter, he relates well to the players, he's a good teacher, he's a got a good offensive mind, and he'll be able to put a good staff together. I think he would be an outstanding hire [for Penn State]."
Daboll was Saban's offensive coordinator in 2017, when the Tide won the national championship, but doesn't have much more college experience. He was a graduate assistant for Saban at Michigan State in the late 1990s but, outside that season at Alabama, has been in the NFL since.
