What We Learned From Penn State's Win Over Nebraska
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane circled the 40-yard line, holding up a “Hire Terry Smith” poster for all to see, making sure to show the nearest camera operator. The signs, which quickly found their way to several Penn State players, conveyed the backing interim head coach Terry Smith had from his team.
The Nittany Lions steamrolled Nebraska 37-10 on Saturday, further improving Smith’s audition for the permanent head-coaching role. Here’s what else we learned from Penn State’s convincing win, one that had everyone in Beaver Stadium endorsing Smith to be the next Nittany Lions head coach.
When Allen and Singleton shine, Penn State wins
Penn State entered the 2025 season with Allen and Singleton as its top offensive threats, but they had not combined for an elite performance in Big Ten play until the Nebraska game. Allen finished the night with 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and Singleton amassed 95 total yards and two scores on just 10 touches.
The game marked the first time this season that Allen and Singleton each topped 90 all-purpose yards. Allen and Singleton did that four times in 2024. They also scored two touchdowns apiece. Penn State is 11-2 when each back scores a rushing touchdown.
“Another unbelievable effort by the tandem,” Smith said. “Every week since I come in here to talk to you guys, I tell you, these two guys have to touch the ball for us to be successful. I think they touched it 36 or 35 times tonight, for over 200 yards combined. “It's the dynamic duo. They're unbelievable. They're amazing people. They're unselfish. They're happy for each other. Just a great effort for tonight.”
The night was historic as well. Allen broke the school’s all-time rushing record of 3,932 yards, which Evan Royster held for 15 years, and Singleton tied Saquon Barkley for most total touchdowns (53) and rushing touchdowns (43).
“We witnessed greatness from Ka\ytron Allen,” Smith said. “Penn State's been playing football for an awful long time, and to be the No. 1 rusher in the history of this place is an impressive thing that he accomplished tonight. And what makes it even more impressive is that he is a guy who had to share carries for four years and to break the record tonight — hats off to him. Game ball to him. Unbelievable effort and performance.”
An explosive offense drives Penn State’s performance
Penn State’s offense averaged just 22.6 points through its first five Big Ten games. That consistent struggle stemmed primarily from a lack of explosiveness. Former Penn State coach James Franklin and Smith were peppered with questions weekly about the lack of downfield passing. And Singleton, whom the Nittany Lions typically leaned on for his explosiveness, was invisible in that aspect, as his longest rush was just 16 yards to that point.
But Penn State flipped the switch during the second half against No. 2 Indiana, and that success trickled into Saturday night vs. Nebraska. The offense made six plays of 20+ yards, with Singleton and Allen each going for 50 on single plays.
Five of the six explosive plays came through the air. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer looked comfortable in the pocket, and the offensive line gave him plenty of time to throw. It was a combined effort to continue the success Penn State has had in stretching the field.
“[Grunkemeyer] is playing unbelievable football. We're throwing the ball. We're answering all [your] questions about throwing the ball down the field,” Smith said. “We're throwing the ball down the field — because explosive plays count as the pass interferences too, because the ball is going down the field, which is opening up our run game, which is why we ran for over 200 yards with those guys. We look like a real football team. I'm super proud of these guys.”
Better late than never
Penn State entered 2025 with national championship hopes. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 2 in the country in the preseason AP Top 25, and the hype around the team was unlike anything the program has seen in recent history. Franklin said his team had the best combination of talent and personnel he had coached. But it took until Game 11 to finally look like it.
The Nittany Lions held Nebraska and Michigan State to 10 points in consecutive games. They tied a Big Ten-high with 37 points against the Cornhuskers. Penn State finally clicked on all cylinders for the first in what was supposed to be a historically good season.
“I don’t know, that’s a good question,” defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton said when asked about where this team was in the first half of the season. “I think we just weren’t connecting in some areas, and now we’re finally starting to connect. That’s really it. I don’t know the exact answer or reason there for everything. I would just say, we’re finally starting to connect.”
Added center Nick Dawkins, “I really, really truly, trust me, wish we did that earlier. But sometimes the ball just doesn’t roll your way. It is what it is sometimes. The way that we work, I wish that it hit sooner. But I think we just found our groove.”
