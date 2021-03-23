How to Watch Penn State's Pro Day

The stage is set for Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh to impress NFL scouts at Penn State's Pro Day on Thursday.

Big Ten Network will televise Penn State's Pro Day on Thursday, offering a peek inside the bubble for some important NFL auditions.

Eight former Nittany Lions will participate in Pro Day: Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh, Pat Freiermuth, Michal Menet, Will Fries, Shaka Toney, Lamont Wade and Steven Gonzalez. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Dwight Galt, Penn State's head strength coach, said recently that he expects the players to put on a "fireworks show" at Pro Day.

"It's going to be a really good day for us," Galt said. "I've made sure that all the NFL scouts, all 120 of those I've talked to over the last year, know what's coming. I don't want any surprises."

Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith and Krystle Rich will headline Big Ten Network's broadcast. Players will be conducting interviews throughout the day as well.

Parsons and Oweh are projected as the top players at their respective positions, according to NFL Draft Bible, which ranks the draft potential of seven players from Penn State's 2020 team.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

Read more

What does transfer RB John Lovett bring to Penn State's offense?

Penn State has different plans for the Blue-White Game this year

How Penn State plans to make QB Sean Clifford 'bulletproof' this season

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.