Penn State Expects a 'Fireworks Show' at Pro Day

Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh and a host of former players return to Penn State on Thursday for the program's annual Pro Day. Strength coach Dwight Galt said he expects quite a showcase, particularly from Parsons and Oweh.

"We've gotten a lot of calls from the NFL about Jayson and Micah," Galt said recently. "... There's going to be all eyes on these guys. I think it's going to be a very interesting fireworks show when they start testing."

Eight former Lions will participate in Penn State's Pro Day:

Linebacker Micah Parsons

Defensive end Jayson Oweh

Defensive end Shaka Toney

Safety Lamont Wade

Tight end Pat Freiermuth

Offensive lineman Michal Menet

Offensive lineman Will Fries

Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez

Normally, Penn State's top prospects, such as Parsons, Oweh and Freiermuth, would have skipped Pro Day workouts, allowing their NFL combine performances to stand. But without a combine this year, the players face a very different situation.

As a result, Penn State's Holuba Hall will host a highly anticipated duel between Parsons and Oweh in the 40-yard dash. The two have been training together in California, comparing times and predictions. In fact, they asked coach James Franklin recently who would run the faster 40.

"I said Jayson, and Micah wasn't very happy about that," Franklin told NFL Network's Kim Jones in a recent interview. "I think both of them are going to open a bunch of eyes."

Not that they haven't already. NFL Draft Bible ranks Parsons and Oweh as the top picks at their respective positions: Parsons at 4-3 outside linebacker and Oweh at 4-3 defensive end. How they run Thursday at Pro Day could cement their status as twin defensive first-round picks.

That's important, since Penn State has not had multiple first-round picks since 2003 (four). The top two, Jimmy Kennedy and Michael Haynes, were defensive standouts.

Yet Pro Day might be more vital for Toney, Wade, Menet and Fries, who hope to break into the draft. Galt in particular called Menet "one of the more athletic offensive linemen we've had since I've been here" and said he expects Freiermuth to make a strong impression as well."

"It's going to be a really good day for us," Galt said. "I've made sure that all the NFL scouts, all 120 of those I've talked to over the last year, know what's coming. I don't want any surprises."

Check out the video above for more from Galt about Pro Day.

