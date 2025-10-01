How to Watch, Stream the Penn State-UCLA Game
After spending September at home, Penn State will take a 2,500-mile road trip to face the unraveled UCLA Bruins, the Big Ten's only winless team. And the Nittany Lions need a pick-me-up after unraveling themselves in a 30-23 overtime loss to Oregon.
Last year's debate over the runway length of State College's airport seems quaint now. Penn State is far more concerned with resetting to resume its playoff push. UCLA is a good place to start. Here's what you need to know about the Penn State-UCLA game.
How to watch, stream, listen to the Penn State-UCLA game
No. 7 Penn State (3-1) and UCLA (0-4) are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. CBS will broadcast its second Penn State game of the season, with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson in the booth and Jenny Dell reporting from the sideline. The game can be streamed on Paramount+.
For those who can't watch, Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the radio call on thePenn State Sports Network. Radio broadcasts also will be available on Sirius/XM channels 83/380.
Checking out the Penn State-UCLA betting line
Penn State is a 25.5-point favorite over the winless Bruins, although the Nittany Lions have not covered a betting spread all season. The over/under 49.5 points, another interesting number for a game featuring the Big Ten's lowest-scoring offense. UCLA averages 14.3 points per game and has scored just five touchdowns in four games.
The last time Penn State faced UCLA
Running back Kaytron Allen rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Nittany Lions' 27-11 win over the Bruins last season. The game wasn't necessarily comfortable, as the Nittany Lions led 14-3 at halftime, but the defense nearly pitched a second-half shutout, allowing a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining.
Penn State played without injured running back Nicholas Singleton and totaled just 85 yards rushing because of that. Drew Allar threw for 237 yards and a score and added a rushing touchdown.
About the Nittany Lions
What to make of Penn State's offense? The Nittany Lions rank ninth or lower in seven Big Ten offensive categories, including 13th in passing offense, 15th in starting quarterback rating, 16th in third-down offense and 17th in time of possession. With a second-year offensive coordinator, a third-year starting quarterback, four returning starters on the offensive line and two 1,000-yard rushers, this start seems statistically improbable.
But after three erratic games to start the season, Penn State's offense failed to launch in the White Out vs. Oregon. The Nittany Lions punted on five of their first six possessions against Oregon and totaled 109 yards of offense through three quarters. Something has to change, Penn State coach James Franklin said.
"I think we could make a few plays, we could get a couple big runs and the light go on and th energy's good and the momentum is good and we start to roll," Franklin said. "Or we could grind through it. The reality is we're going to do whatever we have to do to win games. It may be pretty and I may be in here next week answering questions and it was a thing of beauty that got a win or could be painful and ugly. But if it gets a win, that's what we're going to do."
About the UCLA Bruins
Things could be worse for Penn State, as UCLA has proven. The Bruins fired their head coach, DeShaun Foster, after three games in which they were outscored 108-43. Under interim head coach Tim Skipper, the Bruins fell to Northwestern 17-14 last week, totaling 314 yards of offense in the process.
UCLA has made multiple changes, parting with offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe as well. However, Skipper has said that no players have informed him of plans to enter the transfer portal, an option for those who want to sit out the remainder of the season and retain the season of eligiblity.
UCLA's highest-profile transfer, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, isn't having a much better year than Allar. Iamaleava ranks 13th in the Big Ten in yards passing per game (197), one spot ahead of Allar. His completion percentage (65.8) also is higher than Allar's. Should be an interesting duel between two of the Big Ten's more frustrating quarterbacks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
