All Penn State

How to Watch, Stream the Penn State-UCLA Game

The Nittany Lions hit the road for the first time this season to face the winless Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar throws a pass vs. the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar throws a pass vs. the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After spending September at home, Penn State will take a 2,500-mile road trip to face the unraveled UCLA Bruins, the Big Ten's only winless team. And the Nittany Lions need a pick-me-up after unraveling themselves in a 30-23 overtime loss to Oregon.

Last year's debate over the runway length of State College's airport seems quaint now. Penn State is far more concerned with resetting to resume its playoff push. UCLA is a good place to start. Here's what you need to know about the Penn State-UCLA game.

RELATED: James Franklin responds to fans' frustrations after loss to Oregon

How to watch, stream, listen to the Penn State-UCLA game

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Utah Utes in the 2023 Rose Bowl. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

No. 7 Penn State (3-1) and UCLA (0-4) are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. CBS will broadcast its second Penn State game of the season, with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson in the booth and Jenny Dell reporting from the sideline. The game can be streamed on Paramount+.

For those who can't watch, Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the radio call on thePenn State Sports Network. Radio broadcasts also will be available on Sirius/XM channels 83/380.

Checking out the Penn State-UCLA betting line

Penn State is a 25.5-point favorite over the winless Bruins, although the Nittany Lions have not covered a betting spread all season. The over/under 49.5 points, another interesting number for a game featuring the Big Ten's lowest-scoring offense. UCLA averages 14.3 points per game and has scored just five touchdowns in four games.

The last time Penn State faced UCLA

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins.
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Running back Kaytron Allen rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Nittany Lions' 27-11 win over the Bruins last season. The game wasn't necessarily comfortable, as the Nittany Lions led 14-3 at halftime, but the defense nearly pitched a second-half shutout, allowing a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining.

Penn State played without injured running back Nicholas Singleton and totaled just 85 yards rushing because of that. Drew Allar threw for 237 yards and a score and added a rushing touchdown.

About the Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) intercepts a two-point conversion attempt vs. Oregon.
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) intercepts a two-point conversion attempt during overtime against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

What to make of Penn State's offense? The Nittany Lions rank ninth or lower in seven Big Ten offensive categories, including 13th in passing offense, 15th in starting quarterback rating, 16th in third-down offense and 17th in time of possession. With a second-year offensive coordinator, a third-year starting quarterback, four returning starters on the offensive line and two 1,000-yard rushers, this start seems statistically improbable.

But after three erratic games to start the season, Penn State's offense failed to launch in the White Out vs. Oregon. The Nittany Lions punted on five of their first six possessions against Oregon and totaled 109 yards of offense through three quarters. Something has to change, Penn State coach James Franklin said.

"I think we could make a few plays, we could get a couple big runs and the light go on and th energy's good and the momentum is good and we start to roll," Franklin said. "Or we could grind through it. The reality is we're going to do whatever we have to do to win games. It may be pretty and I may be in here next week answering questions and it was a thing of beauty that got a win or could be painful and ugly. But if it gets a win, that's what we're going to do."

About the UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes the ball during warmups against the Northwestern Wildcats.
UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes the ball during warmups against the Northwestern Wildcats. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Things could be worse for Penn State, as UCLA has proven. The Bruins fired their head coach, DeShaun Foster, after three games in which they were outscored 108-43. Under interim head coach Tim Skipper, the Bruins fell to Northwestern 17-14 last week, totaling 314 yards of offense in the process.

UCLA has made multiple changes, parting with offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe as well. However, Skipper has said that no players have informed him of plans to enter the transfer portal, an option for those who want to sit out the remainder of the season and retain the season of eligiblity.

UCLA's highest-profile transfer, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, isn't having a much better year than Allar. Iamaleava ranks 13th in the Big Ten in yards passing per game (197), one spot ahead of Allar. His completion percentage (65.8) also is higher than Allar's. Should be an interesting duel between two of the Big Ten's more frustrating quarterbacks.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Penn State Football

feed

Published
Mark Wogenrich
MARK WOGENRICH

Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.

Home/Football