UCLA 30-Day Transfer Window Updates: Who's Out?
Every player on the UCLA Bruins roster was given a 30-day window to either utilize a redshirt or enter the transfer portal following the firing of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster.
Recruits from the 2026 class, which Foster built as one of the best in the nation, already dashed after the firing. So, it's natural that some active players would opt to do the same. A few factors stand in the way, though.
For one, the Bruins have yet to play a fourth game, which is the cutoff for when players can decide to redshirt the season. Despite all the factors, though, interim head coach Tim Skipper gave personnel updates during Wednesday's media availability, maintaining that no one has decided to leave just yet.
""Nothing's changed, or anything like that," Skipper said. "I know it's a popular question to keep asking about it, but I don't. I honestly don't even think about it. I really don't. We're gonna keep coaching them, loving them up. This is a great place, beautiful day, great campus, all that good stuff. If you don't want it, they're gonna go somewhere else.
"If you do, and enjoy the coaching and want to get better every day and excited and get three-course meals every day and all that good stuff. You stay here and you keep working. That's the bottom line. So it whatever happens, happens. I hope everybody stays. But look, you have options now. That's this era of football, so all we could do is work and keep working."
Continuity will be an important aspect of turning around an otherwise abysmal season. Especially because UCLA's remaining schedule is among the toughest in all of college football.
UCLA's Remaining Strength Of Schedule Rises in CFB Ranks
The Bruins already had one of the toughest schedules of any Power Four school going into the season, but with Big Ten conference play commencing and UCLA's abysmal 0-3 start to the season, the Bruins have one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football, much less among Power Four programs.
ESPN's Football Power Index updates everything around college football daily, including the strength of every team's remaining schedule. With nine games left on the season, the Bruins' remaining strength of schedule rose to the No. 11 hardest in all of college football.
All 10 teams ranked below UCLA, however, are ranked within the top 55 of ESPN's FPI. The Bruins are ranked No. 93. Along with their strength of schedule, the Bruins are ranked No. 132 in Game Control -- the chance that a team will control a game from start to finish -- and 135th in average in-game win probability.
Yes, 135th.
The Bruins' jolt in strength of schedule comes after a powerful Week 4 from many of their remaining opponents. Most notably USC and Indiana, which each had a statement win that pushed them higher up in the updated AP Top 25.
That makes four of UCLA's nine remaining opponents ranked in the Top 25, each with no sign of slowing down.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.