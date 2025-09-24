How to Watch, Stream the Penn State-Oregon Game
The biggest game of Penn State's regular-season home schedule arrives Saturday, when the Nittany Lions host Oregon at Beaver Stadium. The annual White Out figures to be the top draw of the Nittany Lions seven-game home schedule and potentially could challenge the Beaver Stadium attendance record.
Can't make it to Penn State for the most expensive regular-season game in Nittany Lions history? Here's how to watch, and what to know about, the Penn State-Oregon game.
How to watch, stream, listen to Penn State vs. Oregon
NBC will broadcast the Penn State-Oregon game on its Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast. Noah Engle, former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen are on the broadcast. NBC's coverage goes live at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff scheduled at around 7:40. Streamers can watch the game on Peacock.
Penn State is playing its first prime-time game of the season and 102nd overall at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are 66-35 in night games and 23-11 at home.
For those who can't watch, Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the radio call on thePenn State Sports Network. Radio broadcasts also will be available on Sirius/XM channels 80/85.
Checking out the Penn State-Oregon betting line
Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to multiple sports books, and the over/under is set at 52.5 points. Penn State did not cover the spread in its first three games, notably allowing a last-second touchdown to Villanova in a 52-6 win that impacted bettors of both the game line and the over/under.
The last time Penn State faced Oregon
Penn State was a late entry into the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game, getting the bid after Michigan beat Ohio State in the regular season's final weekend. Oregon, then unbeaten and ranked No. 1, jumped on the Nittany Lions quickly, taking 28-10 lead early in the second half.
But Penn State carved itsr way back into the game behind running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, tight end Tyler Warren and some wizard-like throws from quarterback Drew Allar. Penn State made it a one-possession game with 4 minutes remaining, but Allar was intercepted on a potential game-tying drive with under 2 minutes left. Oregon won 45-27, claiming the Big Ten title as a first-year conference member.
Otherwise, Penn State leads its series with Oregon 3-2, including a victory over the Ducks in the 1995 Rose Bowl to complete the program's last undefeated season.
Penn State's record in the White Out
Penn State is hosting Oregon in the 18th full-stadium White Out in program history. The White Out brand began in 2004, when Penn State's marketing team convinced students to wear white T-shirts to the Nittany Lions' game vs. Purdue. Penn State hosted three student-section White Out games before the first full-stadium White Out vs. Notre Dame in 2007.
Penn State is 11-6 in full-stadium White Out games with a six-game win streak that inlcudes last season's second official White Out, the 38-10 win over SMU in the College Football Playoff. That does not count the 2020 "White Out" vs. Ohio State played in a nearly empty stadium.
But Penn State has not hosted a team ranked in the AP top 10 for the White Out since 2018, when fourth-ranked Ohio State beat the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions 27-26. That is the only other top-10 matchup in the White Out.
