Penn State Football News: New Betting Odds, Penn State-Oregon Ticket Prices Soar
The 2025 "Penn State White Out" is three months away, yet tickets already are fetching premium prices on resale sites. The Penn State-Oregon game at Beaver Stadium is shaping up to be one of the biggest on the college football calendar this fall — and one of the most expensive in Penn State football history.
Meanwhile, oddsmakers continue to trickle out betting lines for Penn State's top games of the 2025 schedule. Where are the Nittany Lions favored? Here's a look at the Penn State football news as the season fast approaches.
Penn State-Oregon ticket prices climb
Single-game tickets are on sale for Penn State's 2025 season, and by far the most expensive is the Penn State-Oregon game Sept. 27. The Ducks are visiting Penn State for the first time since 1964, and the game is a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship, which was a frustrating night for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State landed the White Out for Oregon's visit and has set ticket prices to match. The lowest-priced verified tickets were $311, according to Penn State's official ticketing website, but only single seats are available. So now, according to Ticketmaster, the lowest-priced resale tickets for two together start at $400 for upper-deck seats in the North end zone of Beaver Stadium.
Much of the Penn State-Oregon availability is in the $400s for two seats together, though some lower-level prime seating is topping $800. Meanwhile at Stubhub, the currently cheapest seats for two together are $367 in the North end zone. Scattered tickets around the stadium start in the mid-$400s. For two people, it's currently difficult to get into the stadium for the game at under $900 total.
Penn State, which has used dynamic pricing for several years, priced the Penn State-Oregon game at more than two times higher than any other home game on the 2025 schedule. For example, verified tickets for the Oct. 11 game against Northwestern and the Nov. 8 game vs. Indiana start at $107.
Those ticket costs include a new fee to help pay for athletic scholarships. Penn State has created the Legacy Fund, whose budget will include revenue from additional fees on tickets, parking, concessions and more. According to Penn State, season-ticket holders were charged an additional $20 per seat during the 2025 regular season and an additional $45 for parking. Penn State said it would include fees in single-game tickets for football and other sports.
FanDuel releases new Penn State betting odds
FanDuel has released updated odds for five Penn State football games, including the Sept. 27 matchup with Oregon. The Nittany Lions are favored in four of five games. Fans can guess where the Nittany Lions are underdogs.
According to FanDuel, Penn State is a 45.5-point favorite for its season-opener against Nevada on Aug. 30. That is one of the largest lines in Penn State football history. The Nittany Lions also are 4.5-point favorites over the Ducks for the Big Ten prime-time matchup.
Interestingly, Penn State is a 10.5-point favorite over Iowa for Oct. 18 game at Kinnick Stadium. The Nittany Lions have been pretty successful in Iowa City, where they have won three times in their last four visits. The 2021 loss to the Hawkeyes on the road still stings, though.
FanDuel also has set Penn State as a 16.5-point home favorite over Indiana for their Nov. 8 game at Beaver Stadium. That's clearly an elastic line, since it's difficult to gauge how the Hoosiers will follow their playoff run in Curt Cignetti's second season.
Of course, though, Penn State is a road underdog at Ohio State on Nov. 1. FanDuel established the Buckeyes as an early 3.5-point favorite. Penn State certainly has to prove it against the Buckeyes, who have won eight straight in the series and and 11 of 13 at home since 2000.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.