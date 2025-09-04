Two 'Significant' Players Set to Return for Penn State's Defense in Week 2
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State opened practice again Wednesday for its weekly viewing window, in which the media got a fresh look at the second-ranked Nittany Lions. Among the highlights: Two "significant" defensive players are set to return, a tight end wins praise and the receivers keep getting it done.
Here’s a look at the top story lines from Penn State’s practice availability as the Nittany Lions prepare for Saturday’s game against FIU. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Beaver Stadium.
Two key players set to return
Penn State coach James Franklin said he expects two “significant” defensive players to return Saturday vs. FIU. Edge rusher Zuriah Fisher, a preseason projected starter who missed the opener against Nevada, was in action Wednesday, a strong sign he will play for the first time since 2023.
Franklin said after the opening game that Fisher was close to playing vs. the Wolf Pack. On Wednesday, Franklin upgraded Fisher’s status with context.
“I would still think, though, even in this game, even if he wants to [play a lot], we'll probably only play him a limited amount of reps and ease him into it,” Franklin said after practice. “But yeah, right now, he's a go.”
In addition, Franklin said that cornerback Zion Tracy, who also did not play Saturday, is set to return vs. FIU. The junior, who closed camp as the likely starting nickel cornerback, appeared to be full-go during drills as well. Redshirt freshman Kenny Woseley Jr. started in place of Tracy last Saturday.
“Yeah, he's ready to go,” Franklin said of Tracy. “He's practiced all week long, including Sunday, so we're anticipating him [being] ready to go. There'll be two significant guys that we’ll get back, veterans that have played a decent amount of football for us.”
Meanwhile at running back, two points stood out. Cam Wallace, whose hurdle was a fourth-quarter highlight in the opener, was not with the backs during position drills. But redshirt freshman Quinton Martin Jr. was after missing the first game.
Tight end Luke Reynolds gets a shout-out
As Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds ran a pass pattern at practice, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki shouted, “I like that there. I like that route.” Reynolds made the catch, and Kotelnicki used it as a teaching moment for tight end Andrew Rappleyea: “Rap, you see that?” Kotelnicki said.
Reynolds headlined a strong session for Penn State’s tight ends, as his coordinator seemed impressed with nearly every rep. That kind of consistency could pay dividends. The sophomore played 30 snaps vs. Nevada, the same as Rappleyea and six fewer than Khalil Dinkins, who continued to lead each rep at practice.
Backup quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer leads second unit
Ethan Grunkemeyer got his longest taste of game action against Nevada and didn’t take it for granted. The redshirt freshman went 7-for-9 for 86 yards and capped a 94-yard scoring drive with a rushing touchdown.
Grunkemeyer’s strong play in the opener had him leading the second unit in practice, as Jaxon Smolik ran the scout-team offense. True freshman Bekkam Kritza, who was listed as out for the opener, stood with Grunkemeyer during the viewing window.
Wide receivers continue to look like a strength
Allar found a target in USC transfer Kyron Hudson against Nevada, connecting with him six times for 89 yards and a touchdown. If fans weren’t familiar with Hudson’s game, they are now. The redshirt senior totaled 75 yards and one touchdown on five catches in the first half alone.
Hudson, as he has done the past several weeks, continued to lead the receivers in every drill.
Outside of Hudson, Trebor Peña and Koby Howard strung together good practices. Peña made a tough over-the-shoulder catch on a deep ball from Allar, and Howard, who continues to work with the starters, showcased good footwork on several routes.
Troy transfer Devonte Ross, who played just 18 snaps on Saturday, looked mobile during practice. Franklin said he wants to get Ross more involved in the passing game against FIU.
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter revels in first start
About a week-and-a-half before the opener, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter learned he would start at safety alongside Zakee Wheatley. He was shocked, as were many outside the Lasch Building. But he was also relieved.
The redshirt freshman shifted from cornerback to safety last season following Kevin Winston Jr.’s injury, which was a challenge. However, once he took the field for warmups, all that hard work led to fulfillment.
Belgrave-Shorter was aware of the opportunity in the spring, when safeties coach Anthony Pointdexter told the group that the spot was open and “not guaranteed” to anyone. That pushed Belgrave-Shorter to work harder and compete for it.
“It was a blessing when I got announced as a starter, you know,” Belgrave-Shorter said. “Growing up, playing D1 college football [was a dream], and then you're the starting safety for the No. 2 team in the country. [It] just felt good. “... It was a good experience for me. I know what I’ve got to do moving on. I’ve got to keep running, doing me, and just going hard.”