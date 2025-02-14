How Will Penn State's $700 Million Renovation Impact Beaver Stadium's Capacity?
Nestled deep in the FAQ Penn State released about the Beaver Stadium renovation, which included new renderings and details about temporary seating, was this intriguing statement about the stadium's future capacity. Note the punctuation.
"We are very proud of Beaver Stadium being one of the largest stadiums in the country, and we are committed to maintaining that!!!" Penn State said in the renovation FAQ, which it emphasized with three exclamation points.
One keynote question of Penn State's $700 million renovation plan since its 2024 announcment has been this: Will Beaver Stadium's capacity go down when the renovation is complete? The enormous project will completely transform Beaver Stadium's West side to include club seating, suites, a new media facility and more than 600,000 square feet of space for fans and operations. That would suggest that the renovation will decrease Beaver Stadium's capacity when complete for the 2027 season. Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft addressed this in a May 2024 interview about the project.
"We will be over 100,000 for sure," Kraft said in the interview. "We will continue to evaluate that. We want to have as big a stadium as we can. We want everyone to be able to have an opportunity to come to the games, and over 100,000 fans is really important. It’s part of our DNA."
However, Penn State also enjoys having the nation's second-largest stadium, whose current capacity is 106,572. That will go down temporarily during the 2025 and 2026 seasons because of construction though should remain above 100,000 for both seasons, according to Penn State.
But when the renovation is complete, Beaver Stadium could have a capacity similar to its current number. Might the renovation even increase Beaver Stadium's capacity to upstage Michigan Stadium's 107,601? Penn State hasn't provided those details yet. But Penn State did release some seating information that suggests the West side will have ample space across multiple options.
For instance, the West side's upper deck will include 11,000 seats with 18 inches of width and more leg room than the current bowl configuration. The lower bowl, which will be renovated after the 2025 season, will feature 7,000 chairback seats. The Marzano Club, one of several new premium spaces, will include about 2,500 seats and a 35,000 square-foot lounge with inclusive food and beverages.
The Schuyler Family Club will feature about 2,000 seats located in the stadium's first 30 rows between the 30-yard lines. In addition, 30 loge boxes, with six seats each, and 15 executive suites will be available in the new Misitano Family Tower. Penn State says that about 75 percent of seating options will be non-premium, including chairback and bench seats.
In a video update Penn State released regarding the renovation, Kraft said the project is addressing more than seating logistics. Kraft said that through the renovation, the West side stands will be shifted closer to the field, which will amplify the sound.
"We talk about all the time: Be the best in the country, and the building now is going to resonate that," Kraft said in the video. "We are focused on creating even more of a hostile environment, even louder of a building."
Penn State ranked second nationally last season in average attendance (108,083) to Michigan. That included the Nittany Lions' first-round College Football Playoff home win over SMU in December. It was the third-highest average attendance in Beaver Stadium history. The program also set a single-game attendance record (111,030) vs. Ohio State last season.
Penn State has positioned the Beaver Stadium renovation as vital to making the venue a year-round entertainment option. However, the stadium's core product is Penn State football, which remains the renovation's priority.
"I believe that Beaver Stadium is one of the most iconic buildings in all of sports," Kraft said. "So it keeps Beaver Stadium around for generations to come. It will provide us an increased revenue stream for us. I think we will continue to have the best gameday experience in the country."
More Penn State Football
Penn State football tickets will get more expensive, thanks to a new fee
Penn State's Beaver Stadium renovation is in full swing
WATCH: Penn State brings down the press box at Beaver Stadium
Penn State tackles the "painstaking" process of installing a new defense