Penn State Tackles the 'Painstaking' Process of Installing a New Defense
Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has bunkered into his State College office to begin what he called the "excruciating" process of introducing his philosophy. Penn State football coach James Franklin described the process as "painstaking," but so far, so good.
"We’ve been very, very busy with getting coach Knowles and our defensive staff [together]," Franklin said at his first post-Orange Bowl media availability. "Got a ton of work to do, very similar to what we did on offense [with Andy Kotelnicki]. [We're] spending a bunch of time going through what we've done, what they have done, kind of side by side. You know, 'Here's our five-man pressures, there's their five-man pressures. This is what we did. This is what they did. This is how they called it. This is how we've called it.' It's a painstaking process, but I think also really, really valuable. So doing that right now, which takes a ton of time."
Knowles, the former Ohio State defensive coordinator, arrived at Penn State following a quick but "twisting" process following the College Football Playoff title game. Knowles introduced himself to the Nittany Lions by saying, "This is where I want to be" but also said to expect some trial-and-error working groups. Knowles began in the film room and introductory meetings with position groups, a combination he's using to learn the roster. Penn State has begun winter workouts ahead of spring drills which will begin in March.
“I’m going to look at it step by step," Knowles said. "See what we can retain and start to teach the guys, ‘Hey, this is how I did this and that,’ and watch some of that film. But we are definitely going to
go through a process of meshing. That’s really an excruciating process. That’s what I love to do: Sit there and tell me why he’s doing that, tell me why he’s doing this."
RELATED: Jim Knowles says Penn State is "so close" to winning it all
At his introductory press conference in early February, Knowles didn't get into great detail about the defense he'll run at Penn State. Of course, he referenced it being personnel-based, particularly regarding formations, coverage styles and the hybrid position he has called the "Jack." Knowles didn't deploy it much at Ohio State, but the linebacker-end combo spot can make a difference with the right player manning it. Knowles wants a physical player with whom he can comminicate one-on-one and who can be a defensive "eraser." However...
"It's not about what I want," Knowles said of implementing the position. "It's about what's best for Penn State."
Knowles made clear at his press conference that he will mesh his style with the defensive structure Penn State has in place. Even under coordinators Brent Pry, Manny Diaz and Tom Allen, Penn State largely ran a 4-3 or 4-2-5 base formation, rotated significantly on the defensive line and sought to play with speed. Penn State had the nation's No. 8 scoring defense last year, and Knowles recognized that it does not require an overhaul.
"I’m going to do it differently here than I’ve probably done it anywhere in that, we’re now looking at the things that were done here in the past," Knowles said. "... I’m learning that right? Because there has been success. So I don’t want to come in and just say, this is what I’m going to do. It’s not going to be like that here. Coach has built a great defensive culture. They’ve had excellent defense here.
“... We’re going to mesh the two for sure, because I need to be fair to the culture that Coach Franklin has already developed, to the assistants and to the players. ... We want as much carryover as
possible so that the transition is as quick as possible.”
