Penn State football broadcaster Jack Ham will return to the booth Saturday for the Nittany Lions, two weeks after experiencing a medical emergency before a game. Penn State announced on social media that Ham, 77, will call the Penn State-Rutgers Senior Day game at Beaver Stadium.

In a statement, Ham, 77, said that he's "feeling good" and looking forward to returning to the radio booth with Steve Jones on the Penn State Sports Network. Ham spent a week at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle after experiencing what Penn State called a "medical emergency" before the team's Nov. 7 game against the Huskies at Husky Stadium. He was released from the hospital Nov. 14.

"I want to thank everyone for the support, well-wishes and prayers over the last week and half," Ham said in a statement. "I've felt every bit of it, and I'm grateful. I'm feeling good, and I owe a great deal to the people who took care of me and stood by me through all of it.

"I've spent a lot of Saturdays in Beaver Stadium, first on the field and then up in the booth. I'll be back alongside Steve this weekend, and there's nowhere else I'd rather be. See you Saturday. We Are!"

An update from Jack Ham: pic.twitter.com/Hba3pz6BHz — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 19, 2026

Ham, who is enshrined in both the College Football and Pro Football halls of fame, has served as the Penn State football radio analyst since 2000, when he joined Jones on the Penn State Sports Network. Ham is a fixture at Penn State practices and has been inspired Nittany Lions players and coaches alike.

"How that guy played the game, how he still to this day serves our football program, it was awesome to be able to go win the football game for him and his family," Penn State coach Matt Campbell said of Ham. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with him on a full recovery."

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Ham became the first Nittany Lions football player to be inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame. The Johnstown, Pennsylvania, native was the last player offered a scholarship to Penn State's 1966 team. He was voted a consensus All-American for the Nittany Lions and played for two straight unbeaten teams in 1968 and 1969.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Ham in the second round in 1971, and he played 12 seasons, winning four Super Bowl titles. Ham was voted All-Pro in nine consecutive seasons and was a unanimous selection for the NFL's 1970s Team of the Decade.

"Jack is so beloved by people because of the person he is, because of the professional, because of how he treats people," Jones said of Ham on his radio show.

After Penn State defeated Washington 28-25, Campbell told the players that they played the game "with his spirit."

"I want to just say from my end a sincere thank you to so many people that have reached out," Campbell said last week. "Obviously, what Jack and his family mean to Penn State football, and on behalf of our program and obviously the athletic department, the love, the care that we have gotten on behalf of Jack, we really appreciate it greatly."

Penn State hosts Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. FS1 will televise. Listen to Jones and Ham on the Penn State Sports Network.

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