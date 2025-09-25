James Franklin Delivers Upbeat Look at Penn State's Prep for Oregon
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State coach James Franklin stood drenched in Holuba Hall on Wednesday, rain dripping from his forehead and mud caking on his shoes. It poured during practice as No. 3 Penn State prepared for Saturday’s game against No. 6 Oregon, yet the Nittany Lions spent their time outside. But as he dried off for his post-practice availability, Franklin declared confidence in his team ahead of the top-10 matchup in the White Out.
“I expect this to be a four-quarter battle that’s going to come down to the end of the game,” Franklin said, “and I like how we’re preparing to handle the moment.”
Here’s what else we learned from Penn State football’s media availability Wednesday.
RELATED: Will Penn State's defense be ready in time for Oregon?
Penn State looks to be healthy for Saturday
Penn State appeared to be at full strength during Wednesday’s open portion of practice, with starters present and participating. Following their bye week, the Nittany Lions expect to have all their starters healthy for Saturday.
“I think we're in a pretty good place,” Franklin said Monday during his weekly press conference. “We were able to get through the bye week with really no issues. The last couple games, we really had no issues. Obviously, getting a veteran player like [defensive end] Zuriah [Fisher] back has been significant for us, so we're happy with that.
“For the most part, we have some normal bumps and bruises, but we're in pretty good shape. We're in a pretty good place from that standpoint, and obviously we're going to need to have a physical week. Tuesday and Wednesday [practices] will be really important in terms of our work days and practice. But we need to make sure that we have everybody available come game time. So there is a balance with all of that.”
Franklin expects a ‘four-quarter battle’
Penn State nearly rallied from an 18-point deficit against Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game, ultimately falling 45-37 on an interception late in the fourth quarter. Franklin said he expects Saturday’s game to run to the wire as well.
“All these types of games come down to 4-6 plays on offense, 4-6 plays on defense or a special teams play,” Franklin said. “Usually it’s going to come down to a touchdown or a one-possession type of game. So I think it’s going to be similar.
“When you have two programs that have had the type of success that we’ve both had over the last couple of years, the way the programs are built, the way the programs are supported … all that kind of stuff. I expect this to be a four-quarter battle that’s going to come down to the end of the game, and I like how we’re preparing to handle the moment.”
Right tackle Nolan Rucci nears his 2024 form
Nolan Rucci became a late-season starter in 2024 after starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh was injured against Minnesota. Rucci thrived in the postseason, earning a 76.6 grade from Pro Football Focus vs. SMU, the highest of any offensive lineman that week. However, Rucci has yet to reach that level this season.
And Rucci will face a major challenge Saturday night against Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, who has totaled three sacks through four games and had 10.5 last year. Part of Rucci’s early issues concerned a lack of familiarity playing next to Donkoh, now at right guard. But Franklin said that the two have built chemistry through extended reps during the first three games.
“They're a veteran group, and we’ve got to approach it as such,” Franklin said of Rucci and Donkoh. “Donkoh has obviously gotten a ton of work at guard, but those two working together, I think just the communication, the footwork, all of it, I think they're in a better place. I think Rucci also is getting back to playing how he was at the end of last season, which was at a really, really high level. So I think we're in a much better place.”
Franklin wants to see a faster start
Penn State’s offense looked lethargic in a few first halves this season, notably in a 10-point performance against FIU in Week 2. Quarterback Drew Allar has been erratic, running back Nicholas Singleton hasn’t been explosive and the offensive line continues searching for its Joe Moore Award standards.
Franklin made it clear that starting fast against Oregon will be crucial to the Nittany Lions’ success. That includes attacking Oregon early with the offense’s “best stuff.”
"It's a kind of a fine line and a balance between attacking with all your best stuff that you've had a week to get ready for, and it's also, ‘Are they playing how we expected them to play?’” Franklin said. “And sometimes they're going to throw things out there as tendency breakers to make you second-guess. But then usually, most people after they do that, they go right back to what they do best, right? So there's that little bit of a feeling-out period to start the game.”
Penn State hosts Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night.