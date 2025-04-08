James Franklin Highlights 2 Penn State Cornerbacks Having Strong Springs
One of Penn State's top competitions this spring revolves around cornerback and who will replace former starter Jalen Kimber. A.J. Harris returns to hold serve on one side, but the other spot is up for grabs.
Though cornerback Cam Miller transferred to Rutgers this offseason, the Nittany Lions return several experienced players at the position. Among them is junior Zion Tracy, who started four games last season and played 30+ snaps five times. He also made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and will be a key player in the Nittany Lions' defense.
In addition to Tracy, Penn State football coach James Franklin highlighted a pair of players making their case during spring practice.
Elliot Washington II
Few players have made the impression Washington has since the Orange Bowl. Penn State scheduled six graded workouts in its winter program, and Washington was the cornerback room's "competitor of the day" each time.
"I've never seen that before," Franklin said.
Washington, a 5-11, 197-pound junior, earned playing time from the moment he stepped on campus. He played in 10 games as a true freshmen in 2023, largely on special teams, and in 14 games last year with a start against Kent State.
Washington capped the season with 26 tackles and an interception while playing a lot of rotational snaps in the secondary. He's a leading contender for Kimber's starting spot.
"Elliot comes to work every single day," Franklin said. "He continues to get better. He’s super explosive, maybe the most explosive guy we have on our team with maybe the most horsepower in terms of speed on our team. ... There's a lot of excitement in the building [about Washington], and he's earned it."
Audavion Collins
The Mississippi State transfer, in his third season at Penn State, played in all 16 games last season, rotating through defense and special teams and making an interception against Maryland. He's a veteran who has built a strong presence on and off the field.
"AC's done a great job since he got here," Franklin said. "He’s gotten better every single semester and every single year. … We expect him to take another step this year and factor in, whether as a starter or in the rotation. He’s been a really good pickup for us. He's a positive guy, always has a smile on his face, always has great energy. He's really good with his teammates as well as his coaches and he’s fun to be around."
Penn State returns to the field April 26 at Beaver Stadium for the annual Blue-White Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Fans who want to catch a glimpse of Franklin's team must do so in person; the game will not be televised.