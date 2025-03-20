Penn State Football: Former Nittany Lion to Join Bill Belichick at North Carolina
Former Penn State defensive end Smith Vilbert said he will transfer to North Carolina, where he will play for first-year head coach Bill Belichick. Vilbert announced his decision on social media.
"PSU Family I just wanted to say I appreciate all the love and support over the years that I've been apart of this program," Vilbert wrote in a post on X. "I’ve met some great individuals that I can honestly call my brother’s, and some great coaches. I am Glad I can officially say I am a PSU graduate/alumni thank you!"
Vilbert entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in February after initially committing to a seventh season with Penn State. Vilbert received a seventh year of eligibility after injuries sidelined him for most of two seasons in his career with the Nittany Lions.
Vilbert played in all 16 games for Penn State last season at defensive end, making 12 tackles (four for losses) and 1.5 sacks. Vilbert (6-6, 280 pounds) finished his career with 4.5 sacks, three of which he made against Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl that signaled a bright future.
"Smith Vilbert is a guy that we have a lot of confidence in as an organization and as a program," Penn State coach James Franklin said before the 2024 season. "He's missed, obviously, a lot of football, so you guys haven't had a chance to see him the way we have. But you talk about big, strong, physical, experienced, mature [player]."
Vilbert was Penn State's ninth player to enter the transfer portal since January. Other Nittany Lions who transferred include quarterback Beau Pribula (Missouri), receiver Harrison Wallace III (Old Miss), receiver Omari Evans (Washington) and cornerback Cam Miller (Rutgers).
Belichick has been busy in the transfer portal ahead of his first season at North Carolina, receiving commitments from 19 players. The NCAA Transfer Portal opens again April 16, which coinsiced with the final stretch of Penn State football spring practice. Penn State will host the 2025 Blue-White Game on April 26 at Beaver Stadium.