What the Pinstripe Bowl Snap Counts Said About Penn State's Future

Penn State beat Rutgers 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl with a lineup that looked far different than the regular season. The Nittany Lions started a first-time offensive line, a new running back, a different defensive line and much more.

The snap counts, according to Pro Football Focus, potentially reflected a lineup of the future — or at least highlighted a group of players Penn State would love to retain. Here's what we learned from the Penn State football snap counts at the Pinstripe Bowl.

Penn State offensive snap counts

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) celebrates with offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (50) after a touchdown pass during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer shined in his seventh career start behind an offensive line that featured three first-time starters. That included center Dom Rulli, a fifth-year senior walk-on who had played just seven offensive snaps in the last 11 games.

Ultimately, Rulli played all 78 offensive snaps as did fellow first-time starter Cooper Cousins at guard and redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer at left tackle. Guard TJ Shanahan Jr. played every snap as well, his largest workload of the season.

The group not only protected Grunkemeyer well (he was sacked twice, though not in the fourth quarter) but also fronted a breakthrough performance by running back Quinton Martin Jr. The redshirt freshman, who had not played an offensive snap this season, finished the game with 20 carries for 101 yards.

Martin began asserting himself in the third quarter, when he ran 10 times for 46 yards. Martin led the backs with 52 snaps, while starter Corey Smith played 19 and true freshman Tikey Hayes made his college debut with 10. Cam Wallace did not play.

Interim head coach Terry Smith attributed Martin's ride to an offensive line that improved as the game progressed.

"We used the phrase earlier in the season, 'getting callused up,' and as the game went on, they got callused up and got better and better," Smith said. "A game like [this], where it's very cold outside and every hit hurts to the core of your body, our guys wore them down, and eventually they succumbed to it."

Interestingly, the Penn State position group that largely remained intact was wide receiver, with one major change. Freshman Koby Howard started and led the group with 66 snaps. But seniors Trebor Pena (55 snaps) and Devonte Ross (48) generated the production, combining for 13 receptions and 184 yards, with Pena being named the game's MVP.

Senior Kyron Hudson played just one snap, on which he got hurt. He spent the remainder of the game with a knee wrapped.

Penn State defensive snap counts

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates after a sack against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That senior defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton played in the Pinstripe Bowl wasn't surprising. However, he played 58 defensive snaps (second-most on the team) and also took his usual role on special teams. Dennis-Sutton made two sacks and called it a "privilege."

On Dennis-Sutton's defensive line, freshman Yvan Kemajou, who made a late-season rise, played a career-high 41 snaps, while redshirt sophomore Ty Blanding played a season-high 46 in place of Zane Durant. They led a front that held Clemson to 1.7 yards per carry and helped generate four sacks.

In the secondary, freshman cornerback Daryus Dixson was among the best players on the field. He played a season-high 56 snaps and broke up three passes, including one in the end zone. Dixson's coverage was exceptional, helping force Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik into a completion rate of 56.4 percent.

Fellow true freshman Jahmir Joseph, who had not played a defensive snap in the past six games, played a career-high 43. He was tremendously active as well, making five tackles and breaking up a pass. With former starting cornerback A.J. Harris transferring, Dixson and Joseph proved their value to the future roster.

As did redshirt freshman safety Vaboue Toure, whose workload increased significantly with Zakee Wheatley out. Toure played a career-high 31 snaps, tied for the team lead with seven tackles and made the clinching sack in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, one more defensive leader played when he didn't have to. Linebacker Amare Campbell, who proved to be Penn State's most valuable transfer addition, played 66 snaps, made seven tackles, broke up a pass and was his usual calming force in the middle of the field. If Penn State can afford to retain Campbell, who has one more season of eligibility, that would be a wise move for new coach Matt Campbell.

