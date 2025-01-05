James Franklin Says Penn State's Receivers Aren't Being Talked About Enough
Penn State’s run game has been the focal point of its postseason offensive success. Over the team’s last four games, including matchups against three College Football Playoff teams, Penn State has dominated the offensive trenches, racking up an average of 230.3 rushing yards per game. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both cracked the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season in the Nittany Lions’ win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
But Penn State football coach James Franklin believes some strong performances from his receivers have been lost in the run game’s shadow. On Penn State’s run to an Orange Bowl date with Notre Dame, several receivers have delivered key plays with and without the ball. Franklin on Saturday highlighted the group’s impact, specifically that of one receiver with “superpower” speed.
‘His confidence is soaring right now’
Penn State’s wide receiver room has been a question mark since last season, and overall production still is. Through 15 games, tight end Tyler Warren has only one fewer catch (98) than the top four receivers combined (99). And in a 20-13 loss to Ohio State, Penn State’s receivers totaled just three catches. But throughout December and January, Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans both made some big plays when Penn State needed them in critical situations.
In the Fiesta Bowl, Evans posted only two catches, but the first was a 38-yard touchdown reception and the other was a leaping snag for 17 yards that he made with his fingertips. His speed can be game-changing, so when quarterback Drew Allar can take advantage of it by getting Evans the ball downfield, it adds another explosive aspect to Penn State’s offense.
“You gotta remember, Omari was a high school quarterback with a superpower. [He] could run, run,” Franklin said. “He came to [a recruiting camp] and ran. Like ran, ran. … Omari has a superpower, but he's starting to really learn and embrace all the other things to go with it.”
Evans has another year of eligibility remaining and hasn’t reached his full potential. He said Saturday that he feels like he’s only “at the beginning point” of the player he can become. The speed and big-play ability are real threats, but Evans hasn't turned them into consistent weapons. Knowing that Evans, who has 21 catches and five for touchdowns, has another gear to reach should scare other teams, Franklin said.
“I'm proud of him. He is blocking, he's being physical. He's making plays vertically down the field, and I think we're using them in the right way,” Franklin said. “And as he continues to make plays, and his confidence is soaring right now, then you're going to see the other plays [that he can make]. I don't think Omari is anywhere close to where he can be. I think as we continue to play this year, he's going to just keep getting better.”
Blocking, clutch plays from Penn State's receivers
For better or worse, Penn State doesn’t rely on its wide receivers to be game-changers. With a dominant run game, a mobile quarterback with elite arm talent and a do-it-all tight end, the Nittany Lions have built their offensive identity elsewhere. So when the wide receivers can draw enough attention to keep defenses honest — something they’ve done effectively during Penn State’s playoff run — that’s enough balance for the team to play to its strengths.
“The development of our wide receiver room is something that I don't think has been talked about enough. That has turned into a strength,” Franklin said. “I get it, they're not gaudy numbers. But you watch how Julian [Fleming is] blocking, where are the explosive plays coming from? The receivers, owning all of the responsibilities of being true wide receivers.”
Even if Penn State advances to the College Football Playoff title game, this will likely mark its third consecutive season without a 1,000-yard receiver. Wallace (723 receiving yards) has an outside shot but would need a massive performance against Notre Dame. But this also isn’t a season in which the Nittany Lions have needed superstar numbers from their wide receivers.
“Some of these guys [in college football] may have gaudy numbers in terms of catching, but their run-game blocking and things like that [are] disgusting,” Franklin said. “NFL people watch that and they see that, so real football people know what to look for. And I think [receivers coach] Marques Hagans and those wide receivers in that room have done a really good job of making plays at critical times, being explosive. I think they are getting better.”
Late in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl, Allen found a gap in the Boise State defense, shrugged off multiple defensive backs, ran through one and maintained his balance for a massive 50-yard run. Moments later, the play was called back by a penalty. Despite the disappointment, it was a telling sign of the way the Nittany Lions are both blocking and running with physicality right now. Watch Evans downfield ahead of Allen.
Even though it didn’t count, Franklin still highlighted Allen’s run to his team — not just because of his running back’s unwillingness to go down but also because of the commitment to blocking from Evans and Wallace. Penn State’s wide receivers may not be the household names but they consistently have made contributing plays.
“You kind of try to point out the reasons for [Allen’s run] being successful, the receivers down the field, at the point of the attack,” Franklin said. “I thought it was such an impressive run, and [Allen] deserved his flowers in that moment, and so did the rest of the group. … Every receiver wants 80 catches and 1,000 yards, but those guys are a big reason that we've won the games we've won.”
More Penn State Football
James Franklin and Penn State patiently away a 2025 decision from Nicholas Singleton
James Franklin delivers positive injury update on Abdul Carter
Watch Penn State bring down the press box at Beaver Stadium
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.