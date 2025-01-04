Penn State and James Franklin Patiently Await Nick Singleton's 2025 Decision
Running back Nicholas Singleton has been a key piece to Penn State’s offense during its postseason run, which will continue in the national semifinals Thursday against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. But after the Nittany Lions’ playoff run, the junior running back will have an announcement to make: whether he declares for the 2025 NFL draft or returns to Penn State for his senior season.
“I haven't made a decision yet,” Singleton said Saturday. “I'm still worried about finishing this season off the right way. We've got a chance to do something that we haven’t done in a while, compete for a national championship. So right now, I'm just focused on that, and at the end of the season I'll make a decision.”
Singleton, who has rushed for 1,015 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this season, currently projects as a mid-round pick on early NFL draft boards. ESPN ranks as the fifth-best running back and 67th overall prospect, while CBS Sports lists Singleton as the fourth-best back and 75th overall prospect. Franklin addressed Singleton's decision Saturday during a press conference ahead of the Orange Bowl.
"Obviously, we'd love him back, but if he decides to come out, we'll fight like heck to get him drafted as high as possible," Franklin said. "I know it's really important for him to go play well in this game this week, to keep this season going and to keep this team together."
Singleton has been a star at Penn State since his true freshman season, when he rushed for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 6.8 yards per carry, still his most productive rushing season statistically. In his sophomore and junior seasons, Singleton developed into a reliable receiving option as well. He’s third on the team with 39 receptions this season, while his 342 receiving yards ranks fourth.
Quarterback Drew, who announced last month that he plans to return to Penn State for his senior season, said Franklin does a “great job” of giving players all the information they need to decide their futures. That includes his personal opinion and what scouts and other NFL personnel say.
“I think for Nick it's a good thing to have, obviously, it's always good to have those decisions,” Allar said. “It just means he's played well for his first three years here. But I know him and me are wired the same ways in terms of, he's completely focused on Notre Dame and the task that we have at hand right now.”
How Penn State’s remaining games play out could factor into Singleton’s decision. If the Nittany Lions fall short of the national championship, whether against Notre Dame or in the title game, it’s possible Singleton and other draft-eligible players would return to pursue another playoff run. Fellow running back Kaytron Allen, who has rushed for 328 yards in Penn State’s three postseason games, has a decision to make as well. With Allar already expected to return, this could be an enticing option for players to make one more championship push.
At the same time, Thursday’s game will be a great chance for Singleton to put on a show in front of a national audience and potentially boost his draft stock. Penn State’s ground game has had a dominant three-game stretch, totaling 297 yards against Oregon in the Big Ten championship game, 189 yards in the first round against SMU and 216 yards against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. A big day against a solid Notre Dame run defense in the semifinal could impact his draft ranking.
The Orange Bowl is an interesting matchup for Singleton as well, considering that he made an official visit to Notre Dame, among other schools, just a few weeks before committing to Penn State in 2021. “Early on we were, I thought, in a really good place,” Franklin said Saturday of Singleton's recruiting process. “And then he went on some visits and [Penn State] almost lost him. And then we're able to get him back.”
Reflecting on that time, Singleton, who was the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year, said Penn State was an “easy choice.”
"Notre Dame was a good visit,” Singleton said. “The coaches were nice, and the team was really nice, but it came down to, really, just the atmosphere. Penn State treated me like family ever since I went up as a recruit. They treated my family like family. It was an easy choice too, just with the tradition of how running backs have been produced here. It's close to home and, being from [Pennsylvania], there's no other place to be.”
Regarding Singleton’s potential return, Franklin said that, for now, the team and players are focused on what’s in front of them: a chance to win the program’s first national championship since 1986.
“If it was just about Penn State and being greedy, I'd love him back,” Franklin said. “But I ultimately want him to do what's best for him. More times than not, it’s gonna be what’s best for everybody.”
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson