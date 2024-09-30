James Franklin Wants Penn State to Take a 'Significant Step' This Week

💪💪💪 The Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week is @PennStateFball OLB Abdul Carter @1NCRDB1 racking up 7 tackles, 4 solo, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 PBU in the 21-7 win over Illinois. #WeArePennState #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/IssQA20wkR