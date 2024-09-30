Penn State Football Injury Update: Running Back Out "Long-Term"
Penn State running back Cam Wallace, who played in the team's first three games, is out with a "long-term" injury, coach James Franklin confirmed Monday. Wallace was injured in Penn State's win over Kent State and did not play last Saturday against Illinois.
Franklin also said that he anticipated linebacker Dom DeLuca, offensive guard Sal Wormley and cornerback Jalen Kimber to return this week. DeLuca did not play against Illinois, while Wormley and Kimber left the game with injuries. Franklin did not mention guard JB Nelson, who also left the game after replacing Wormley at guard in the first half.
Wallace, a redshirt freshman, had won the role of No. 3 running back and looked sharp against Kent State in his largest workload to date. He ran nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Flashes. Wallace played in Penn State's first three games, rushing 18 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Wallace (5-9, 200 pounds) did not play last year but earned plenty of praise for his progress and his promise. He was a 3-star prospect and a two-time team captain at Montgomery County High School in Mount Vernon, Georgia.
"The thing I really love about Cam is, he’s explosive," Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider has said about Wallace. "We might have stole one with Cam [in the recruiting process]."
With Wallace injured, Penn State will turn to a pair of true freshmen as the No. 3 back behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Quinton Martin Jr., an early enrollee who scored two touchdowns in the spring Blue-White Game, debuted against Kent State, rushing seven times for 24 yards. Fellow freshman Corey Smith (5-10, 189 pounds) has not played.
Penn State had hoped to redshirt one or both of the freshman running backs and still could. If Penn State uses a No. 3 back, the offense could split the time between Martin and Smith and preserve both redshirts. On Monday, Franklin reiterated that only three true freshmen have been cleared to play more than four games: tight end Luke Reynolds, who started vs. Illinois, offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and safety Dejuan Lane.
Wormley's anticipated return is important for an offensive line that hit its stride against Illinois. Penn State rushed for 239 yards behind an offensive line that Franklin called physical and "punishing." Wormley, a sixth-year senior, has started a team-high 28 games since the 2022 season.
Wallace became the latest player Franklin has designated as having a "long-term" injury. The Nittany Lions are without starting safety KJ Winston and starting tight end Andrew Rappleyea, as well as expected defensive contributors Zuriah Fisher and Keon Wylie, who have not played this season. Freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik and freshman receiver Peter Gonzalez sustained "long-term" injuries during the preseason.
No. 7 Penn State (4-0) hosts UCLA at noon ET Saturday on FOX.
