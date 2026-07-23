Jordan Hill 'Honored' by New Role in Penn State Football Program

Jordan Hill, the former Penn State defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl ring before returning to his alma mater, has a new position with the Nittany Lions. Hill is the new director of the Penn State Football Letterman's Club, taking over for former quarterback Wally Richardson, who stepped away after serving a lengthy tenure with the club.

Hill will continue his role as Penn State football's director of player developement, a position he assumed under head coach Matt Campbell in 2026. Hill joined the Penn State football staff in 2024 as its director of life skills.

"Being named director of the Penn State football Letterman's Club means a great deal to me," Hill said in a statement. "Growing up in Steelton, Pa., playing and working for this program was a dream of mine. Penn State's legacy was built by generations of men who gave more than they took. I'm honored to continue that tradition."

Connecting generations of Penn State Football



Jordan Hill has been named the Director of the Penn State Football Letterman's Club. pic.twitter.com/9dHjecIy7n — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 23, 2026

Hill played defensive tackle for Penn State from 2009-12 and was part of the historic 2012 team that kept the football program going after the NCAA sanctions. Hill was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2012, when he made 64 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Hill in the third round in 2013, and he played four NFL seasons. The highlight was the 2014 season, when Hill was part of the Seahawks' run to the Super Bowl title. Hill finished his NFL career with stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

After his playing career, Hill got into coaching and educational mentorship. He became head coach at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pa., where he also served as the school's director advancement. Former Penn State coach James Franklin hired Hill in 2024, and Campbell made him the program's director of development after becoming head coach in December.

"Jordan Hill knows our program and he knows what the lettermen mean to it," Campbell said in a statement. "Having him lead the Letterman's Club gives our former players a direct line back to Penn State football and gives our current players access to the men who came before them. That connection is a big part of what makes Penn State football different, and we're excited to keep building on."

The Penn State Football Letterman's Club counts about 900 members. The organization's purpose is to "uphold the Penn State Football tradition and promote brotherhood and unity between the University, former football players and managers for their mutual

benefit."

Campbell made the Penn State football lettermen a centerpiece of his early coaching strategy. He held video calls with lettermen over the winter and then invited them to State College to meet the current players and reconnect with the program. He did that in part to help "unify" the program.

"It goes back to curiosity," Campbell said of his desire to bring back the lettermen. "It's growing up knowing what Penn State football stood for, watching so many of these great players, and then getting here and hearing our guys talk about what it means to play here, and trying to connect the dots, both for our young men that were coming back from Penn State football to the young men that were coming in.

"Man, how special this place has been, and what it stood for in its finest moments. ... I just think there's so many powerful stories about men, what real culture looks like, what real player-driven leadership looks like and what real adversity looks like."

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Jordan Hill (47) is congratulated by defensive tackle James Terry (93) after making a hit on the quarterback during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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