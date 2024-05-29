Penn State Football Hires Super Bowl Champ Jordan Hill to Staff
Penn State football coach James Franklin has spoken often about the importance of hiring football lettermen to his staff. Franklin has added another, one who also brings a Super Bowl ring to the Nittany Lions.
Penn State announced Wednesday that Jordan Hill, a two-time All-Big Ten defensive lineman from 2009-12, will join the football staff as its new director of life skills. Hill previously served as the director of advancement and head football coach at Trinity High in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
"I would like to thank Coach Franklin for giving me this incredible opportunity to return to a program and university that I have so much passion for," Hill said in a statement. "I am excited to join this incredible staff and help guide the young men in this football program in any way I can. This is a special place and I am thrilled to be back and helping contribute to this outstanding organization."
Hill was part of the 2012 roster that kept the Nittany Lions football program intact after NCAA sanctions. That season, Hill made 64 tackles and 4.5 sacks to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors.
Hill played four NFL seasons, beginning with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Hill was part of the 2014 Seattle team that won the Super Bowl. He finished his career with the Jacksonville.
Hill joins Michael Mauti, his former Penn State teammate, in accepting a position with the Nittany Lions football program. Penn State recently announced Mauti's hiring as an associate director of development. Mauti also spent a year as an assistant coach with Hill at Trinity.
In all, 16 Penn State lettermen work with the football team or the athletic department. The group includes associate head coach Terry Smith, defensive line coach Deion Barnes and tight ends coach Ty Howle. Andrew Nelson is the director of performance science, Torrance Brown and Jordan Lucas are graduate assistants, and Dan Connor is a defensive analyst. Former Nittany Lions who work in other capacities include:
- Bobby White, Assistant Athletic Director for Premium
- Todd Kulka, Director of Football Academic Services
- Omar Easy, Assistant Athletic Director for the Penn State Brand Academy
- Tyrone Smith. Assistant Director of Athletic Performance
- Dan Vasey, Assistant Director of High Performance
- Wally Richardson, Director of the Football Letterman's Club
- Alan Zemaitis, Recruiting Coordinator
In addition, four Penn State football lettermen serve on the university's Board of Trustees. Two, Carl Nassib and Matt McGloin, recently were elected to their first terms.
More Penn State Football
Penn State positions Beaver Stadium as a year-round entertainment venue
The Penn State Football 2024 Forecast: Are the Nittany Lions contenders for the College Football Playoff?
Penn State recruiting profile: Corey Smith could be an "electric" running back
Penn State's NIL collective now has an official bourbon
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.