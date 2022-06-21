How to Support Brandon Short's Foundation Honoring His Late Daughter

As Penn State's Brandon Short and his family cope with the death of his daughter Karli, they're determined that her memory will lift others. The Karli Short Better Tomorrow Scholarship Fund introduces itself in July with a Pittsburgh gala that will feature a host of former Penn State and NFL stars.

Short and his wife Mahreen, who founded the scholarship fund in Karli's name, will host the first Better Tomorrow Gala on July 15 in Pittsburgh. The event will support students at Penn State Greater Allegheny who have been affected by gun violence.

"As we reckon with the tragedy of our loss, we also hold tight to the memory of Karli's magnificent spirit, her eagerness to love and sacrifice for the sake of others," Short wrote on the Karil Short Better Tomorrow Scholarship Fund website, "We are determined that Karli's legacy will not be defined by the wrong that was done to her but by the kindness and compassion that radiated from her. So as we grieve, we are also doing what Karli would have done: striving to lift up those who are struggling."

Brandon Short is pictured with his daughter Karli (left) and wife Mahreen at the Penn State Greater Allegheny campus. Courtesy of the Short family

Karli Short and her unborn child were killed in September 2021. Brandon Short, the former Penn State and NFL linebacker who now serves on Penn State's Board of Trustees, sought a way to honor his daughter while helping those affected by gun violence in his hometown of McKeesport, Pa.

The foundation will provide financial assistance to "students who are grappling with the fallout from gun violence." The gala represents the foundation's first major fundraising event.

Former Penn State defensive lineman Anthony "Spice" Adams will host the gala, which will feature guests such as Franco Harris, LaVar Arrington, Curtis Martin, Mike Logan and other former Penn State and NFL players.

The gala also will conduct an auction for items such as Super Bowl tickets and sideline passes to a Steelers game, a New York Giants game and the 2022 Penn State-Ohio State game. Autographed items will be available as well.

In addition, former Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer, with whom Short played, will give one bidder a tour of the "Bachelor in Paradise" house. And media personality Jay Glazer will moderate a fan's fantasy football draft.

Tickets for the gala at Pittsburgh's Omni William Penn Hotel are on sale through the event website. Fans also can make a donation to the scholarship fund.

For more information, visit the Karli Short Better Tomorrow Scholarship Fund site.

