Meet Penn State's Newest Resident of 'St1xC1ty'

Some legendary Penn State linebackers have worn jersey No. 11. The latest Nittany Lion to join the "St1xC1ty" fraternity received a warm welcome from his predecessors.

Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter will wear No. 11 for Penn State next season, when he could get on the field as a first-year player. Penn State released some more freshman jersey numbers this week, with Carter's being notable.

Carter joins an elite group of Penn State linebackers who have worn the number. The latest, NFL defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons, welcomed Carter to the club.

Carter certainly has a legacy to uphold. The Penn State linebackers who have worn No. 11 include LaVar Arrington, who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame; NaVorro Bowman, the 2008 All-Big Ten linebacker and four-time NFL All-Pro; Brandon Bell, a captain of Penn State's 2016 Big Ten title team; and, of course, Parsons.

(Don't forget that quarterback Matt McGloin wore No. 11 as well).

So who is Abdul Carter? Penn State coach James Franklin expects Carter to be among the freshmen who could make his presence known this season.

"Obviously he looks great," Franklin said. "He's super mature. We’re excited about working with him and that's kind of where we are, trying to figure out where he will [play].

"With the competition we feel pretty good about at middle linebacker with Kobe King and Tyler Elsdon, we've created some flexibility with him. Obviously it's hard to play middle linebacker as a true freshman, ... but physically long term he's got a future there."

Carter was a captain and team MVP last season at Philadelphia's La Salle College High, where he made 78 tackles (10 for losses). Carter also played basketball for La Salle and is "one of the most athletic players I have had a chance to work with," high school coach John Steinmetz said.

"He has incredible closing speed," Steinmetz said. "He has a very high football IQ and understands the game very well. As a four-year starter for us, he could make plays from sideline to sideline. He can rush the passer or drop back and cover the middle of the field."

