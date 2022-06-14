Penn State's Lift for Life Is Back

Watch more than 80 Nittany Lions test their fitness for a good cause.

Penn State Lift for Life will hold its first in-person event since 2019, allowing fans to interact with players again during the popular summer event that raises money and awareness for rare diseases.

The 19th annual Lift for Life is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 30 at the practice fields outside the Lasch Football Building in State College. More than 80 members of the football team are scheduled to participate in the skills and fitness challenge.

The suggested donation is $10 per adult and $5 for kids. All proceeds benefit the rare disease community.

Penn State Lift for Life, founded by former Penn State football players in 2003, has grown to include more than 25 active chapters at colleges and universities nationwide. Athletes run each chapter and organize their annual signature event, Lift for Life.

Penn State has not held an in-person Lift for Life since 2019. This year's organizers are chapter president Chris Stoll, vice president Landon Tengwall, treasurer Nick Dawkins, director of operations Tyler Duzansky and assistant director Liam Clifford.

Former Penn State receiver Scott Shirley founded Uplifting Athletes, a national non-profit, in 2007. He currently is a member of the organization's board. Former Penn State tight end Brett Brackett serves as Uplifting Athletes' general manager.

Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $4.5 million for the rare-disease community. Penn State's chapter has raised more than $1.4 million since 2003.

Parking information: Penn State asks fans to park in the Jordan East lot (formerly Lot 44). Fans can pay for parking via the ParkMobile app.

