Kent State Lost 2 Quarterbacks for the Season at Penn State
The two Kent State quarterbacks injured at Penn State last Saturday will be out for the season, Kent State coach Kenni Burns said.
Burns said Tuesday that starting quarterback Devin Kargman had surgery Monday at Hershey Medical Center for a hip injury he sustained on the second play of the game. Backup quarterback JD Sherrod, who was injured later in the first half, will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury, Burns said.
Burns called the quarterbacks "two really good players that we won't have for the rest of the season."
The quarterback injuries were a major story in Kent State's 56-0 loss to Penn State at Beaver Stadium. Kent State turned to No. 3 quarterback Tommy Ulatowski against Penn State, and he will be elevated to the starting spot. Burns said that Ulatowski had recovered from an early injury and is healthy.
Kent State attempted just six passes against Penn State after its top two quarterbacks were injured. Kargman took a significant hit from Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton scrambling on his team's second offensive play. Sherrod sustained his injury late in the second quarter on a second-down run play.
Penn State allowed 66 yards of total offense to Kent State in the game, the second-lowest total in head coach James Franklin's 11 seasons with the team. Penn State's offense generated a school-record 718 yards of offense. The differential of 652 was the highest for Penn State since 1947 and the most for an FBS team in 20 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
"We play football, so there's going to be a physical element to it, and you're going to get banged up here and there," Burns said after the game at Beaver Stadium. "This game was probably a little bit more than normal, but I thought our guys kept battling."
Kent State returns to action Saturday as it hosts Eastern Michigan in Mid-American Conference play. No. 9 Penn State hosts No. 19 Illinois in its Big Ten opener Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.
