Mark Stoops on Will Levis: “No.1 QB In The Draft”

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops takes to the airwaves to proclaim his quarterback Will Levis as the top quarterback in the nation!

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, we turn our attention to the 2023 draft watch and it is shaping up to be a quarterback envious class.

While many draftniks think Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud or Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young will be in play as the first overall selection, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops believes otherwise. Speaking on KSR (05/06/22), he shared his thoughts on Wildcats front man Will Levis, who has been mocked in the first round.

“I know this: I know Will. I know how motivated he is and it’ll drive him to see any quarterback in front of him because I believe he believes he can be the number one quarterback picked and that he has that kind of ability and I think he’s going to have that kind of year.”

A late-bloomer, Levis burst onto the scene last season in a Wildcats offense catered to his mobility and use of play-action. It resulted in nearly 3,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns—he also made a handful of costly turnovers.

There is no doubt that NFL scouts are going to love his arm strength and ability to squeeze the ball into tight windows but he will need to reel in some of his questionable decision-making.

Remember, Levis failed to beat out Trace McSorley and Sean Clifford during his time at Penn State and he’ll be 23 years old at the start of this season, so he is not considered a lock by any means.

The talent and skill-set certainly warrant an upward projection, however, much improvement will need to be shown in order for him to prove his worth as the top franchise quarterback available in the 2023 NFL Draft.

