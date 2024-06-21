Land Development Plan for Penn State's Beaver Stadium Expected in July
Penn State intends to submit a land development plan for the Beaver Stadium renovation as early as July, signaling the $700 million project will ramp up following the 2024 Penn State football season.
The College Township Planning Commission this week heard a brief presentation and saw a site sketch of Beaver Stadium, updating the progress of the planned renovation. Mark Saville of the Harrisburg engineering firm HRG said that Penn State estimates submitting its land development plan in July.
Penn State's Board of Trustees in May approved the bulk of funding for the Beaver Stadium renovation, which is scheduled to be completed before the 2027 football season. The board approved $70 million last year to begin addressing Beaver Stadium's maintenance backlog. Penn State officials initially have budgeted the renovation at $664 million and said it would not exceed $700 million.
In its presentation to the College Township Planning Commission, HRG noted the project's scope. As Penn State officials have said, the renovation will completely altar Beaver Stadium's West side, demolishing and replacing it with a new structure. The completed West side will include premium seating options such as club seats and suites, a new broadcast facility and a 21,000-square-foot welcome center with event space. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said the welcome center would serve as a "front door" for the university and community.
RELATED: Penn State positions Beaver Stadium as a year-round entertainment venue
The HRG summary noted several other enhancements to Beaver Stadium, including lighting upgrades "to meet NCAA standards." It also presented something new: The renovation plan will include perimeter fencing around Beaver Stadium, with new plazas inside the fencing.
"The approach of the Beaver Stadium renovation is to focus primarily on the West Side of the stadium, replacing that portion in its entirety and providing improved access for greatly improved circulation, new restrooms, upgraded concession offerings, much-needed premium seating and an updated broadcast level," HRG wrote in its presentation. "Also included in this project are much needed improvements to the balance of the stadium that will greatly enhance the fan experience, including field lighting improvements to meet NCAA standards, East side vertical circulation improvements to improve and address accessibility needs/requirements, North and East side restroom and concession additions to supplement existing conditions. Outside the stadium, a new fence will be constructed to create a secure perimeter that is further from the entrances, which will positively impact fan entry. New plaza areas will be constructed inside this fence perimeter to create fan zones."
Saville told the commission that the fencing will "improve the fan experience and security." Many stadiums nationwide use such fencing for similar purposes.
In a May presentation to the Board of Trustees, Penn State said it will renovate Beaver Stadium in three phases, the first of which is underway. Penn State has begun the winterization project to prepare the stadium for a possible College Football Playoff game in December. Phase 1 also includes some of the restroom and fan-circulation upgrades, a new ribbon board and videoboard and enhancements to Gate F.
According to an Office of Physical Plant project description, the scope of the scoreboard project includes "replacing the existing North and South ribbon boards, the South scoreboard LEDs, a new South upper ribbon, and a new super ribbon board on the South end."
Phase 2 begins in 2025, when the press box and upper section of the stadium's West side will be demolished. Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said they will be replaced with a "superstructure" housing suites and club seating.
Phase 3 begins in 2026, when the lower-bowl seating on the West side will be removed and replaced with club seating. The entire project is scheduled for completion in time for the 2027 college football season.
"Beaver Stadium should be more than just average, more than just comparable to others," Kraft told trustees. "It should be a model for the college and the NFL world, with innovation, experiences that are different and exciting technology."
