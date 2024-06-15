Penn State's 2024 NFL Draft Class Signs $64.6 Million in Contracts
Chop Robinson signed his NFL contract with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, marking a milestone for Penn State football. All eight Nittany Lions selected in the 2024 NFL Draft have signed their rookie contracts, compiling an impressive sum of potential earnings.
Penn State's eight players signed four-year contracts worth a combined $64.6 million, something the Penn State coaching staff certainly can sell on the recruiting trial. That group includes offensive linemen Olu Fashanu, Caedan Wallace and Hunter Nourzad. They convened for Penn State's first draft since1996 with three offensive linemen selected. Fashanu, Wallace and Nourzad combined to sign four-year contracts worth more than $31 million.
"That's a cool accomplishment," Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said of the draft. "... It's just awesome for us and who we are. I want to have as many draft picks as possible every year. I want all of our guys to be drafted, because that's their goal. Seeing that also shows them how hard it is and how hard those guys had to work."
Fashanu, Penn State's former left tackle and a 2023 consensus All-American, led the contingent with by far the biggest deal. After drafting Fashanu at No. 11 overall, the New York Jets signed him to a four-year deal worth $20.5 million, according to Spotrac, the site that tracks sports contracts.
Spotrac compiled the list of Penn State rookie contracts. Here's a look at the numbers.
Player
Round
Team
Contract
Olu Fashanu
1st
New York Jets
$20,510,710
Chop Robinson
1st
Miami Dolphins
$14,976,228
Caedan Wallace
3rd
New England
$5,648,034
Adisa Isaac
3rd
Baltimore Ravens
$5,648,034
Theo Johnson
4th
New York Giants
$4,851,436
Hunter Nourzad
5th
Kansas City Chiefs
$4,321,832
Daequan Hardy
6th
Buffalo Bills
$4,158,388
Kalen King
7th
Green Bay Packers
$4,100,736
Penn State's eight draft picks matched a program high under head coach James Franklin. It also marked the seventh straight year Penn State has produced five or more draft picks. Penn State has had at least one player drafted in the first three rounds for 19 consecutive seasons. The only other programs to do that are USC and LSU.
More Penn State Football News
The highs and lows of Penn State's weekend at the NFL Draft weekend
Defensive end Abdul Carter signs with Drew Rosenhaus for NIL representation
NFL closes tampering case involving Saquon Barkley, James Franklin
James Franklin calls Beaver Stadium renovation a positive for Penn State
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.