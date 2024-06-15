All Penn State

Penn State's 2024 NFL Draft Class Signs $64.6 Million in Contracts

All eight Nittany Lions drafted have signed their NFL contracts. Here's what they're worth.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson is selected as the No. 22 pick of the first round by the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson is selected as the No. 22 pick of the first round by the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chop Robinson signed his NFL contract with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, marking a milestone for Penn State football. All eight Nittany Lions selected in the 2024 NFL Draft have signed their rookie contracts, compiling an impressive sum of potential earnings.

Penn State's eight players signed four-year contracts worth a combined $64.6 million, something the Penn State coaching staff certainly can sell on the recruiting trial. That group includes offensive linemen Olu Fashanu, Caedan Wallace and Hunter Nourzad. They convened for Penn State's first draft since1996 with three offensive linemen selected. Fashanu, Wallace and Nourzad combined to sign four-year contracts worth more than $31 million.

"That's a cool accomplishment," Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said of the draft. "... It's just awesome for us and who we are. I want to have as many draft picks as possible every year. I want all of our guys to be drafted, because that's their goal. Seeing that also shows them how hard it is and how hard those guys had to work."

Fashanu, Penn State's former left tackle and a 2023 consensus All-American, led the contingent with by far the biggest deal. After drafting Fashanu at No. 11 overall, the New York Jets signed him to a four-year deal worth $20.5 million, according to Spotrac, the site that tracks sports contracts.

Spotrac compiled the list of Penn State rookie contracts. Here's a look at the numbers.

Player

Round

Team

Contract

Olu Fashanu

1st

New York Jets

$20,510,710

Chop Robinson

1st

Miami Dolphins

$14,976,228

Caedan Wallace

3rd

New England

$5,648,034

Adisa Isaac

3rd

Baltimore Ravens

$5,648,034

Theo Johnson

4th

New York Giants

$4,851,436

Hunter Nourzad

5th

Kansas City Chiefs

$4,321,832

Daequan Hardy

6th

Buffalo Bills

$4,158,388

Kalen King

7th

Green Bay Packers

$4,100,736

Penn State's eight draft picks matched a program high under head coach James Franklin. It also marked the seventh straight year Penn State has produced five or more draft picks. Penn State has had at least one player drafted in the first three rounds for 19 consecutive seasons. The only other programs to do that are USC and LSU.

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

