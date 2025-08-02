Live Updates: Penn State Football Media Day
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State is hosting its annual football media day at multiple locations today in State College. Head coach James Franklin and his coordinators will take questions in the Beaver Stadium media room, while players will be available at the Holuba Hall practice facility. A portion of practice will be open for media viewing as well.
Reporters also got their first look inside Beaver Stadium at the East side's temporary seating, which is nearing completion. The temporary bleachers, some of which are available through a one-year season-ticket offer, are nearing completion ahead of Penn State's Aug. 30 opener against Nevada.
There was some news early Saturday, as Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated reported that receiver Kaden Saunders is out with an injury. Injuries have been an issue for Saunders during his career. He played in just four games last season, primarily as a punt returner, and did not record a reception.
Follow along for updates all day from Penn State.
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotlenicki updates
An interesting comment from Kotelnicki regarding third-year starting quarterback Drew Allar. The senior has more autonomy in the offense as a veteran. "He's so comfortable with all the things we're doing," Kotelnicki said. "It's more about communicating and collaborating with him than just coaching him."
On the offensive line, Kotelnicki has 8-9 players who can play, giving him more options with unbalanced fronts, six- or even seven-player lines and quirks like the Vega Ioane pulling move.
Kotelnicki has found himself pulling the reins on tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who is pushing to get back onto the field after playing just one game last season. "We tell him, 'You don't need to take this rep,'" Kotelnicki said.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles updates
Penn State's first-year coordinator has been impressed with linebacker Tony Rojas, whom he didn't have on the field for spring practice. "He developed in the offseason, and he picked up things," Knowles said. "The first two days I've seen him, his knowledge of the defense has been impressive."
Beyond Rojas, Knowles didn't see much of some of Penn State's top players during spring drills, including tackles Zane Durant and Alonzo Ford Jr., end Dani Dennis-Sutton and even cornerback A.J. Harris. He called that a concern that the players have lifted early in camp. "It definitely was a concern, not having seen them do it on the field, it was a concern," Knowles said. "The pace of the installation will really depend on how well those guys perform it on the field."
Special teams coordinator Justin Lustig updates
At Big Ten Media Days, Franklin said he expects special teams to help win games this season. Lustig, in year two as coordinator, agreed. "We have the potential right now for major improvement," Lustig said.
The competition is pretty deep among the punt returners, with Zion Tracy returning and transfers Trebor Pena and Devonte Ross having experience in the role.
Kickoff specialist Gabe Nwosu is challenging returning starter Riley Thompson for the punting role, Lustig said.
James Franklin updates
Safety King Mack is "happy being back" after playing at Alabama last year, Franklin said, and is among the contenders to start alongside Zakee Wheatley. Franklin also said that Mack has let his teammates know that the "grass isn't always greener," a nod to the safety's transfer from Penn State to Alabama in 2024.
Franklin is in no hurry to name a QB2 behind Drew Allar, saying that the competition between Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik could run through the season and into next year. Good motivational commentary for the duo.
"If it finishes up like it did in the spring, [the competition] could continue throughout the entire year," Franklin said. "Whoever has the best week that week could be the backup quarterback."
More preseason praise for tight end Khalil Dinkins, whom offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki called the most underrated player on last year's offense. "I think he's going to have a great year for us and I think he has a chance to play for a long time in the NFL," Franklin said.
Franklin also praised tight end Andrew Rappleyea as "hungry" after playing in just one game last season before a year-ending injury. Dinkins, Rappleyea and sophomore Luke Reynolds will form a three-pronged position group to fill the role of All-American Tyler Warren.
Linebacker Tony Rojas played much of last season with an injury that required offseason surgery and left him less than full strength. Franklin made a point that his healthy return will have a huge defensive impact.
One intriguing position to watch is right guard, where Anthony Donkoh could make a move after playing most of last season at right tackle. Donkoh and sophomore Cooper Cousins might be turn into a real position competition if Nolan Rucci solidifies the starting spot at right tackle. Franklin addressed this obliquely, saying that Donkoh has the ability to play inside.
Regarding outside expectations regarding Penn State this season, Franklin said his team has "earned those types of conversations" but really don't feel any bigger to him.
"I don’t really feel like the expectations have changed," Franklin said. "The expectations in the Lasch Football Building are always high. The expectations in Beaver Stadium are always high. The expectations in this community are always really high. That’s a big reason why I came here."
Jim Knowles is installing a defense for a third time in the past decade at a major college following his stints at Oklahoma State and Ohio State. Having that experience makes for a smoother process. "I think we're pretty far along, but it's still Day 3," Franklin said of the defense during training camp.
Even with Saunders' injury, Franklin said the offense has more depth at receiver than in the past. That's largely due to the three transfer receivers in Trebor Pena, Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross.
Franklin said the injury list is "a littte bit longer than I probably would like" early in camp. Though he didn't get into specific players, Franklin added that the injury situation is "not great right now." However, Franklin added context by saying most of those players were limited by offseason surgeries and rehab that followed 2024 practice.
Once Penn State gets into hitting with full pads, the injury list should improve, Franklin added. He also said that many players being held out likely could play if the NIttany Lions were in-season.
Franklin called the temporary bleachers at Beaver Stadium "impressive'" but acknowledged that the place will look different.
Penn State will hold its third practice of training camp Saturday. Franklin said the Nittany Lions had a productive summer led by strength coach Chuck Losey, who discussed the trending players on the roster during workouts.