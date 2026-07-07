Meet the New Penn State Freshman Who Could Contend for a Starting Spot in 2026

Penn State added another freshman from the 2026 recruiting class to its roster this week, as punter Lucas Tenbrock officially joined the Nittany Lions. Tenbrock is one of the more underrated players of that 2026 class who could compete for a starting spot immediately.

In all, 12 of the Nittany Lions' 15 2026 signees have been officially added to the roster. The remaining three are on campus and will become official soon. Penn State currently has 107 players on its roster, including a group of freshman walk-ons, and is expected to begin training camp with at least 110 players in all.

Tenbrock will be one to watch. The punter signed with Penn State in February after initially signing with head coach Matt Campbell's 2026 class at Iowa State in December. When training camp begins in August, Tenbrock will join the competition to replace Gabe Nwosu as Penn State's starting punter.

Tenbrock is a big punter, listed at 6-6, 210 pounds, and also has offensive line experience. He started at right tackle for St. Charles North (Ill.) High in 2024 but shifted gears last season, playing as the team's sixth lineman to focus more on punting.

Tenbrock twice was voted specialist of the year in the DuKane Conference, where he was a punter and kicker for St. Charles North. Tenbrock averaged 43 yards per punt attempt as a junior and a perfect 42-for-42 on extra points. Notably, Tenbrock also led St. Charles North in converting six successful onside kick attempts.

Tenbrock was an all-state selection and the fifth-ranked punter nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. At Penn State, he steps into a competitive position. The Nittany Lions signed former Mississippi State punter Nathan Tiyce from the transfer portal. Tiyce (6-5, 229) had the position largely to himself during spring drills but will get a challenge from Tenbrock.

Campbell likes signing specialists: Penn State's 2027 recruiting class includes long snapper Clayton Powell, and the 2028 class already has a commitment from kicker Carter Petri.

Following Tenbrock, Penn State has three more 2026 freshmen still to add to the roster officially. Among them is defensive end Elijah Reeder, who Iowa State called a "hidden gem" of its former 2026 class.

Campbell introduced Reeder, a 4-star prospect from New Jersey, on Signing Day in Ames last year. He said then that Reeder represented the kind of rising senior player for whom he will hold recruiting-class slot until later in the process.

"It's going to be really fun to see where [Reeder's] got the ability to go," Campbell said during Iowa State's Signing Day press conference in December. "We're always going to keep some scholarships back every year for these purposes — who shines as seniors. I've always felt that ... a lot of the guys in our program who have had great careers have been taken because we've got to watch their senior year and evaluate them, and they came here and had great careers."

Among the walk-ons Penn State officially listed to its roster is Hank Lustig, a wide receiver from State College High and a son of special teams coach Justin Lustig.

Penn State opens the 2026 season Sept. 5 against Marshall at Beaver Stadium.

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