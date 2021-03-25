Micah Parsons Addresses Perceived 'Character Issues' Ahead of NFL Draft

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons addressed questions related to his character head-first Thursday, saying "we all made mistakes when we were 17 or 18" while adding that he has grown.

Parsons shined at Penn State's Pro Day, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds and reaching a 34-inch vertical jump. He is a consensus first-round draft pick and the top-rated defensive player in the NFL draft, according to NFL Draft Bible.

But some analysts and mock drafts have mentioned "character issues" as being a consideration to Parsons' draft status. No specific issues have been referenced, but Parsons' name appeared in a 2020 hazing lawsuit that a former Penn State player filed against the university and coach James Franklin. No charges were filed, and Parsons was not named as a defendant in the civil suit.

The suit alleged that Parsons was among a group of players that allegedly hazed former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries. Parsons did not address the suit specifically but did say that "obviously people have concerns about things that came up."

"At the end of the day, I believe that I was a kid," Parsons said. "I was 17-18. We all made mistakes when we were 17-18. I’m not going to let it control or dictate the person I am now. I’m not going to let something that was 3-4 years [ago] dictate who I've become and the father I want to be."

Parsons, who opted out of the 2020 season, said he has spoken to nearly every NFL team and recalled the particularly strong relationship he had with former Penn State assistant Sean Spencer, now with the New York Giants. Parsons said that he's eager to play for a program that accepts him.

"Everyone is going to learn and grow," Parsons said. "... And if someone is going to judge me over that, then I’d rather not be in their program. I know the type of person I’m becoming. I know the type of father I’m becoming, and that’s all that matters to me.

"Anybody who’s willing to accept my wrongs when I was wrong and accept my rights when I’m right, I’m ready to go ahead and give it my all. But if it’s going to come down to something that I did in high school or something I wish I could change, I can only control what I can control and what I do moving forward."

