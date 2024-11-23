Minnesota Leads Penn State After Wild First-Half Finish
MINNEAPOLIS | In one of the wildest swings of its season, Penn State went into halftime trailing Minnesota 19-16 after getting a punt and extra point blocked in the final 72 seconds of the second quarter. The Nittany Lions gave up a touchdown, scored a touchdown and still trail by a field goal. The gut-punches force Penn State to claw back from a halftime road deficit as it did at USC.
No. 4 Penn State (9-1) had a shaky offensive first half, rushing for just 10 yards and going 3-and-out in the shadow of their end zone. That led to the first half's chaotic finish, which awakened an often-slumbering crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium.
A blocked punt leads to a touchdown
Minnesota linebacker Derik LeCaptain got on Penn State punter Riley Thompson in the end zone, blocking the first punt against Penn State since 2018. Minnesota wasted no time, running the a trick play on first down that got Max Brosmer a free throw to Jameson Geers for a 21-yard touchdown.
Penn State responds, and then gets beaten
After the 3-and-out inside their own 5-yard line, the Nittany Lions blistered downfield against Minnesota's secondary. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar completed five consecutive passes, and the Nittany Lions benfited from an iffy pass-interference penalty, to get into the red zone. There, Allar scored on a 4-yard run seemingly to tie the game. But Minnesota's special teams struck again, blocking the extra-point attempt by Ryan Barker. Ethan Robinson returned the block for a two-point conversion, capping a wild last minute.
Penn State awakens with a big play
The Nittany Lions were unable to run early and quarterback Drew Allar, despite completing eight of his first 10 passes, couldn't muster much momentum. And then receiver Omari Evans, getting the start for an injured Julian Fleming, got lost behind the coverage.
Even Allar seemed surprised that Evans was alone in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown pass. The catch ended a rough drought for Penn State's big-play receiver. Evans had caught just one pass for 2 yards in the past four games.
A missed opportunity
Linebacker Dom DeLuca intercepted Minnesota's Max Brosmer, who threw behind a receiver, and plowed his return to the Gophers' 23-yard line. Penn State had a prime opportunity to take the lead, but Minnesota's Jack Henderson sacked Allar on second down to blow up the series. Both of Minnesota's first-half sacks proved pivotal. This one held Penn State to a 45-yard field goal by Ryan Barker, tying the game at 10-10.
Minnesota's defense stands up Penn State early
The Nittany Lions managed just 35 yards of first-quarter offense, went 1-for-4 on third down and gave up a sack on fourth down. The Gophers had Penn State's offense flustered with good coverage downfield, an eye on the run and no time for Penn State's motions and quarterback changes.
Minnesota stuffed tight end Tyler Warren on a direct snap on 3rd-and-short, then halted Nicholas Singleton on another 3rd-and-short. When Penn State went for a 4th-and-5, Minnesota's four-man rush flushed Allar from the pocket (he had tight end Luke Reynolds open deep) and prompted a sack.
... And Minnesota capitalized
The Gophers turned their third- and fourth-down stops into 10 first-half points, with the highlight coming on a 20-yard touchdown run by Marcus Major. The 220-pound back made a nice cutback into the open field for the game's first touchdown. Major's run was preceded by a 4th-and-1 conversion by Darius Taylor, who dodged Penn State's Zakee Wheatley in the backfield.
After sacking Allar, Minnesota's offense advanced the ball just enough for Dragan Kesich to hit a 48-yard field goal, giving the Gophers a 10-0 lead.
Injury updates
Starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh left the game on Penn State's second offensive snap after being pushed backward on the rush. Nolan Rucci replaced Donkoh, who returned to the sideline in sweats and with crutches. Defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. was shaken up in the second quarter and helped off the field. Receiver Julian Fleming, listed as questionable on the pregame availability report, did not play in the first half.
