Penn State Vs. Minnesota Availability Report: Who's Out for the Game?
Penn State could be without starting wide receiver Julian Fleming today against Minnesota, leaving the Nittany Lions with depth issues at the position. Fleming is listed as questionable on the Big Ten's availability report for the Penn State-Minnesota game. Penn State also be without rotational cornerback Elliot Washington II, who was injured in the first half last week against Purdue and is listed as out.
For Minnesota, starting safety Aidan Gousby is listed as out on the Big Ten availability report. Gousby has started eight games and has one of Minnesota's 16 interceptions.
Fleming has been one of Penn State's leading receivers in terms of snaps, averaging 33 per game. Though he ranks fifth on the team in receptions (13 for 171 yards), the senior plays a signifncant role in Penn State's offense as a downfield blocker and route-runner.
The Nittany Lions have played four primary receivers this season, so Fleming's absence will require the offense to fill his role in other ways. Redshirt sophomore Anthony Ivey played a season-high 20 snaps last week, and true freshman receiver Tyseer Denmark made his 2024 debut. Penn State coach James Franklin has said he wants to get Denmark more playing time as the regular season ends. Denmark can play in every remaining Penn State game and still retain his freshman season of eligibility.
Penn State also could roll more snaps toward tight ends Khalil Dinkins and Luke Reynolds, who caught his first career touchdown pass at Purdue last week. Reynolds has played in every game this season, growing his role the offense. The tight end played a season-high 25 snaps against the Boilermakers.
Washington has played a significant role in Penn State's defensive backfield. He leads the team in pass breakups (five) and has 19 tackles.
Offensive lineman JB Nelson, injured in the second half at Purdue, is available for the game. Nelson is a versatile role player on Penn State's line, able to play both guard and tackle. He played just five snaps against Purdue.
Penn State continues to be without starters KJ Winston (safety) and Andrew Rappleyea (tight end), who have long-term injuries. Linebacker Keon Wylie, who began the season on the long-term injury list, remains out but has returned to practice. Defensive end Zuriah Fisher remains out along with running back Cam Wallace and receiver Kaden Saunders.
