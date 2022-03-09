NFL Mock Draft Projects Jahan Dotson to Kansas City

Jahan Dotson catching passes from Patrick Mahomes? That's an enticing prospect for the former Penn State receiver.

NFL Draft Bible released its post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft week, including Penn State prospects in some interesting conversations. The first involves Dotson, who could find an inviting new home in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense.

NFL Draft Bible pegs the Chiefs to consider Dotson with their first-round pick at No. 30 overall, introducing the All-American receiver to an offense that includes Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Dotson is NFL Draft Bible's only first-round pick from Penn State.

"The need for speed is real in Kansas City," NFL Draft Bible writes. "Lining up Dotson and Tyreek Hill on the same field would allow Andy Reid to play chess, while everyone else is playing checkers."

At the Combine, Dotson was timed at 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a time he might test again at Penn State's Pro Day on March 24. Dotson ran a 4.33 at Penn State in testing last year, though he doesn't need to lower that Combine time to retain first-round status.

Teams understand how well Dotson uses his speed in combination with his route-running to generate an edge over defenders.

"When I get the ball in my hands, it's exciting," Dotson said at the Combine. "I'm an explosive player. Very fast. I can take the top off a defense. I'm just ready to make the most of my opportunity wherever I land."

NFL Draft Bible also projected Philadelphia to use one of its four picks of the first two rounds on Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The site has Brisker going to the Eagles at No. 51 overall.

Brisker, who joined Dotson as an All-American, had a strong Combine despite tweaking his back during the bench press. Brisker is expected to perform individual drills at Pro Day. He already is considered among the top safeties in the draft.

One Nittany Lion curiously absent from NFL Draft Bible's two-round mock draft is defensive end Arnold Ebiketie. After leading the Big Ten in tackles for loss last season, Ebiketie shined in two of the Combine's explosive tests: the vertical jump and broad jump. Ebiketie finished second in each test among defensive ends, showing NFL personnel that he has the athleticism to become an edge-rushing force.

Opinions on Ebiketie appear mixed, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has New England selecting Ebiketie at No. 21 in the first round. Kiper also has Dotson going to Tennessee at No. 26.

For more on the NFL Draft, and Penn State's prospects, visit NFL Draft Bible. Coverage will be plentiful until the 2022 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

