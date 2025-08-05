Ohio State Schedules Key Theme Game for Penn State's November Visit
Ohio State will welcome Penn State in November for one of three "color-out" games on its 2025 schedule. Texas gets the Scarlet game Aug. 30, while the Nittany Lions will face a sea of black Nov. 1 at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State announced a series of 2025 season promotions, which included a stadium "Black Out" when the Buckeyes host Penn State on Nov. 1. The game might be the biggest on the Big Ten schedule this season, as Penn State and Ohio State are the conference favorites. Ohio State debuted at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, while Penn State is one spot behind at No. 3.
Penn State and Ohio State have traded theme games for more than a decade. Before FOX's Big Noon Kickoff became a thing, Ohio State was a semi-annual visitor for the "Penn State White Out." Meanwhile, the Buckeyes welcomed Penn State to Ohio Stadium in 2023 for a "Scarlet the Shoe" Ohio State debuted its all-scarlet uniform for a 2021 prime-time game vs. the Nittany Lions.
Looking Ahead to the Penn State-Ohio State Game
Penn State and Ohio State have a long road to their Nov. 1 meeting at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes open season Aug. 30 with a 1 vs. 2 matchup when they host the Texas Longhorns for a noon ET kickoff. The Buckeyes also make road trips to Illinois and Wisconsin before hosting the Nittany Lions.
Meanwhile, Penn State plays a friendly non-conference schedule before hosting Oregon at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27. That game is the annual "Penn State White Out" and is the high point on the Nittany Lions' seven-game home schedule.
Penn State will visit UCLA and Iowa before its road trip to Ohio State. Notably, both teams have a bye week before meeting in Columbus. Ohio State is an early 3.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, according to FanDuel. It's likely the only game for which Penn State will be an underdog this season.
Of course, Penn State seeks to end an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, the longest streak in either direction in the rivalry. Penn State coach James Franklin is 1-10 vs. the Buckeyes. Four of those losses have been by one possession.
More preseason honors for the Nittany Lions
Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, giving annually to the nation's top running back. Singleton also joined quarterback Drew Allar on the watch list for the Walter Camp Award, given to the nation's top college football player.
Singleton is getting the most preseason attention on the Penn State roster. He has made two preseason All-America teams and is on the watch lists for the Doak Walker, Walter Camp and Maxwewll awards. Long snapper Tyler Duzansky made the watch list for the Mannelly Award for the second straight year. Duzansky enters his third season as Penn State's primary long snapper.
