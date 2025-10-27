Penn State's 2026 Recruiting Class Takes Another Hit

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jahsiear Rogers has Flipped his Commitment from Penn State to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’0 175 WR from Bear, DE had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since July



“Let’s do it s⭕️⭕️ner nation”https://t.co/6m1MrhFL7u pic.twitter.com/vAQ4w3lywF