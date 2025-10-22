Penn State Loses First Recruit to Another Program After James Franklin's Firing
Penn State has lost it first commit to another program following the firing of James Franklin. Alexander Haskell, a defensive lineman from Philadelphia, announced on social media that he is flipping to Syracuse.
Haskell had been committed to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class until Oct. 21, when he announced his decision to decommit. A day later, Haskell joined head coach Fran Brown's 2026 class at Syracuse.
"I want to say thank you to the entire Penn State coaching staff, community, and fanbase," Haskell wrote in a social media post. "They gave me an opportunity and I am so thankful for everything. With that being said, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment because of the uncertainty surrounding the program."
RELATED: How James Franklin could have a major impact on Penn State's 2026 roster
Haskell, who committed to Penn State in May, is a 3-star defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the 17th-ranked player in Pennsylvania's 2026 class. He is a top-80 player at his position and had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Michigan State and Pitt, among others. The 6-4, 265-pound lineman plays at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.
Haskell became the seventh player from Penn State's 2026 recruiting class to announce his decommitment and the first to join another recruiting class. Penn State also has lost three commits from its 2027 class since Franklin was fired Oct. 11.
Penn State lost a commitment from 4-star California quarterback Troy Huhn, who announced his decision Oct. 16. Penn State has sought to stabilize its recruiting since Franklin was fired, though Athletic Director Pat Kraft said he expected the next two classes to sustain losses following the decision.
“None of that is surprising, right?” Kraft said. “By the way, the recruiting role has changed. I mean, student-athletes are flipping and going everywhere. Look, I'm not going to be naive. I probably know that every Power 4 team has reached out to our student-athletes already. That's where the industry is.”
RELATED: Terry Smith delivers candid evaluation of his team after loss to Iowa
Terry Smith, Penn State's interim head coach, said that he plans to continue recruiting players during the team's bye week. The Nittany Lions are off this weekend before visiting No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1.
“We’re going to touch base, especially with all our commits and the guys that are kind of on the fringe of, they were committed and now they’re kind of looking around,” Smith said. “... Our message is, Penn State’s had three coaches in 60 years or whatever. We’re going to hire a great coach, and this place is still Penn State.”