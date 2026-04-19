Penn State's 2027 Recruiting Class Joins Top 10 Nationally With Latest Commit

Penn State landed a commitment for the third consecutive day, as Pennsylvania 3-star offensive lineman Jon Sassic joined the Nittany Lions' 2027 recruiting class. Sassic is the 10th player in the class and the second from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, joining teammate Zachary Gleason Jr.

Sassic is a 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-70 offensive lineman nationally. He ranks as the No. 31 player in Pennsylvania for the recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

The 6-6, 285-pound lineman was named to the first-team all-WPIAL Class 6A team after helping Pittsburgh Central Catholic to the league title and a spot in the PIAA Class 6A championship game. Sassic helped the Vikings rush for 2,711 yards and 54 touchdowns in finishing 13-2.

Sassic chose Penn State from an offer list that included Pitt, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Boston College, among others. His process went quickly. Penn State coach Matt Campbell extended the offer when Sassic visited in late March, and the offensive lineman committed less than a month later. He has an official visit to Penn State scheduled in June.

Penn State's 2027 class moves into national top 10

Campbell quickly has taken Penn State's 2027 recruiting class from no commits to the national top 10. Following Sassic's commitment, the Nittany Lions' class improved to No. 9 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, reaching the top 10 for the first time this spring.

Penn State's class is fourth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. Rivals ranks the Nittany Lions' 2027 class at No. 21 nationally.

Penn State did not have a 2027 commit when it began spring practice in late March, as Campbell and his staff spent their first three months building the 2026 roster and recruiting class.

Campbell has said he planned to recruit the 2027 class deliberately, which has included dozens of visits over the first four weeks of spring drills. Those visits have produced 10 commits, including eight in April.

"You're playing catch-up in some ways in terms of your '27 class, because to me, it's no different than what I said about spring practice: Slow and right is critical," Campbell said. "And it's all about the human beings that we bring in here. I'm a huge person in relationships. who fits Penn State, who fits our culture. And so we're going to do it slow and right."

Penn State's top-ranked prospects so far are Landon Blum, a 4-star wide receiver from Iowa, and Cooper Terwilliger, a 4-star tight end from South Dakota. Campbell initially had offered both players while coaching at Iowa State.

At Penn State, Campbell continues to position his staff's developmental success to prospects.

"Nobody will be better at developing our student-athletes and our high school football players than us," Campbell said. "We've proven that every step of the way. I think you can ask [former Iowa State players] Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, David Montgomery and Will McDonald The flash, the stars, that's cool on signing day, but winning football games on Saturday is what we're going to be about. That's development. We're going to have to be better than anybody in college football."

Penn State fans will get their first opportunity to see Campbell's 2026 team April 25 at the Blue-White practice event at Beaver Stadium.

Is Pittsburgh Central Catholic 3⭐️ IOL one of the states most underrated lineman? @7Twice thinks people are just now starting to see how good he really is. @jon_sassic #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/Y0Cxpe9zwu — PA Today (@PA_TodaySports) March 25, 2026

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