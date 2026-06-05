What to Watch During Penn State's 1st Official Visit Weekend

Matt Campbell gets most of his 2027 recruiting class on campus this weekend, as Penn State hosts its first official visit weekend of the June recruiting calendar. More than 20 prospects, including some notable uncommitted players, will be at Penn State for official visits.

Among the top uncommitted prospects is 4-star Pittsburgh wide receiver Khalil Taylor, who was part of Penn State's 2027 class before James Franklin's firing last October. Taylor leads the talented group of uncommitted prospects on campus, but just as important are the committed players who won't be official until they sign their contracts in December.

Penn State begins the official visit weekend with the nation's seventh-ranked class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Campbell also has the Big Ten's No. 1 class, just ahead of UCLA.

Players began arriving June for the four-day visit. Among them was Stanley Montgomery, Penn State's highest-ranked prospect in the class so far. Montgomery, a 300-pound defensive lineman from Archbirshop Ryan High in Philadelphia, is the nation's 65th-ranked player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's also the highest-ranked Pennsylvania player in Penn State's 2027 class.

Glad to be back home🦁🏠 https://t.co/zIMvwMezO7 — Stanley J. Montgomery (@StanMonte27) June 5, 2026

Quarterback Will Wood of Massachusetts leads a group of offensive players on campus together for the first time. The collection of future Nittany Lions includes Cooper Terwilliger, a 4-star tight end from South Dakota who Campbell mined from new recruiting territory for Penn State. Aiden Gibson, a 4-star running back from South Carolina, is in State College for the weekend as well.

Penn State is hosting several committed players to the 2027 class who recently made official visits elsewhere. Among them is Semajay Robinson, who in March became the first player to commit to Campbell's 2027 Penn State class.

Robinson, a 3-star cornerback from Fort Lauderdale, made a recent visit to Virginia, which offered him in February, just before he committed to Penn State.

Beautiful Day To Be A Nittany Lion🦁 pic.twitter.com/YCpGUl2JUl — Semajay Robinson 4⭐️DB (@SemajayRobinson) June 5, 2026

Another commit to watch is Jamir Dean, a 4-star receiver from Tennessee who committed to the Nittany Lions in May. Dean, the No. 50 receiver nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, preceded his official visit to Penn State with a trip to Georgia. Importantly for Penn State, Dean left Georgia without flipping his commitment.

Severa players have posted photos of the welcome gift baskets Penn State put together for their official visits. Aniti Pavia, a 3-star defensive lineman from Utah, shared this on social media.

📍State College, PA



Happy to be home💙🤍🦁 pic.twitter.com/HdO647lUTq — 3⭐️Aniti “Andy” Paiva (@PaivaAniti) June 5, 2026

Some other key players visiting Penn State this weekend are Deshawn Hall, a 4-star wide receiver from Alabama who Penn State is trying to pry away from several SEC schools, and 3-star linebacker Case Alexander from Oklahoma, whose older brother Cooper plays tight end for the Nittany Lions.

Can Penn State land top LB target Case Alexander this weekend? #pennstate #oklahomafootball pic.twitter.com/cIv2N52UVn — Blue White Illustrated (@PennStateOn3) June 5, 2026

What's Campbell's weekend pitch? Certainly money will be a specific topic per player, but Campbell has a broader message he wants to get across to the entire group.

"I want young men that want to be here at Penn State and want to win championships at Penn State," Campbell said. "It has to start there."

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