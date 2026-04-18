Penn State's 2027 Recruiting Class Nears Top 10 With Latest Commit

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell made another recruiting move a week during the busy spring recruiting season, adding 3-star safety Jonathan Galette to the Nitany Lions' 2027 recruiting class. Galette became the ninth player to commit to Penn State this spring.

A 5-11, 175-pound junior from St. Joseph Regional in Montvale, NJ., Galette announced his decision Saturday on social medla. He is a top-20 player in New Jersey and the 54th-ranked athlete nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Galette, a first-team all-state player last season according to NJ.com, chose Penn State from an offer sheet that included Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Indiana and Wisconsin, among others. He initially received an offer from Penn State's former staff (James Franklin re-offered at Virginia Tech), and Campbell re-extended Penn State's offer to Galette in December.

Galette helped St. Joseph Regional to a 24-21 victory over Don Bosco Prep for the 2025 NJSIAA Non-Public A championship. It was St. Joseph's first state title in seven years. Galette also plays receiver but projects as a defensive back at Penn State. Safeties coach Deon Broomfield was a lead recruiter for Penn State.

JSZ All-Zone Non-Public Team DB Profile: Jonathan Galette, St. Joes (Mont.)🏈



The three-star defensive back posted 3.5 sacks from the state champion Green Knights secondary and consistently disrupted opposing pass attacks.



Meet the rest of JSZ's All-Zone Non-Public Team⬇️



🎥:… pic.twitter.com/dBqbqIPWvC — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) December 12, 2025

Penn State's recruiting class nears national top 10

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell waves to the crowd during a Big Ten wrestling match vs. Nebraska. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Galette's commitment, Penn State 2027 recruiting class has nine commits and continues climbing the national rankings. The Nittany Lions are No. 12 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and have risen to No. 4 in the Big Ten, recently passing Oregon. Penn State ranks 21st nationally, according to Rivals' 2027 list.

Campbell has concentrated a lot of recruiting into spring practice, which ends April 25 with the Blue-White practice event at Beaver Stadium. The Penn State coach received his first 2027 commitment March 28 from Semajay Robinson, a 3-star defensive back from Florida. Since then, Penn State has received eight commitments, led by 4-star tight end Cooper Terwilliger and 4-star receiver Landon Blum.

Penn State's first three commits were defensive backs, all recruited by former interim head coach Terry Smith, who returned to his role as assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach. Smith said that he and Campbell developed a quick bond recruiting together earlier this year. Smith added that he recruiting has changed for him since serviing as Penn State's interim head coach.

"I think the big advantage now on the road is, more players and staff know who I am," Smith said. "You know, if I'm in the South, which is SEC territory, I walk in the door and they recognize me now. Even other coaches from other universities, the conversations are just a little bit different. Obviously being a head coach, there's so much attention on that position, but it's been great. It allows me to give a different experience level and communicate a different way to the prospects now, because I truly know what that seat feels like, what can and can't be done, and how we can help their experience if they choose Penn State."

I’m Home!!🦁 Let’s get to work. AGTG https://t.co/WsWqQtfM8D — Jonathan Galette (@JonathanGalett4) April 18, 2026

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