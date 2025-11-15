Penn State's 3 Keys to Victory Against Michigan State
Penn State and Michigan State battle for the Land Grant Trophy on Saturday for the 29th time since it was created in 1993. But this edition of the trophy game has very few implications, as both teams have under-.500 records for the first time in their matchup since 2020.
Regardless, it’s a meaningful game for Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, who said this week that “It’s very important we maintain control of the Land Grant Trophy.” More importantly. Smith is searching for his first win after taking over for James Franklin on Oct. 12.
Here are three keys for Smith and the Nittany Lions to get back into the win column and end a six-game losing streak.
Build off downfield passing success
Three of Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer’s four completions of 20+ yards against Indiana came in the second half. That opened up the offense, which erased a 10-point deficit and scored 17 second-half points against the No. 2-ranked defense in the country. That willingness to stretch the field must continue against Michigan State.
The downfield passes not only created explosive plays but also opened up the run game. Penn State is at its best when the ground attack is explosive. The Nittany Lions ran for 59 more yards in the second half than they did in the first, highlighted by Nicholas Singleton’s 59-yard run.
The offense operated more smoothly because of it. Continue that game plan, and good things will likely come for Penn State.
Win the turnover battle
The Nittany Lions have yet to win the turnover battle since Smith became interim head coach. Penn State lost to both Iowa (2-1) and Indiana (2-1) and tied No. 1 Ohio State (1-1).
While it feels insignificant now, the Nittany Lions lost by one point to Iowa and three to the Hoosiers. Even just tying the turnover battle could have flipped the outcome of those games. Iowa scored seven points off turnovers; Indiana scored 10. One fewer turnover lost (or one more gained) by the Nittany Lions per game, and the season could feel quite different.
Michigan State ranks 95th in the FBS and 15th in the Big Ten in turnover margin (minus-3). The Nittany Lions will be tough to defeat if they win the turnover battle for the first time since their 52-6 victory over Villanova in September.
Use more nickel and dime packages
Michigan State’s quarterback Alessio Milivojevic earned his first start of the season Nov. 1 at Minnesota. Milivojevic threw for 311 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers on a 71.4 percent completion rate. His start, which impressed Michigan State’s coaching staff, featured eight passes of 15 or more yards. He can sling it, and the Nittany Lions need to be wary of it.
Penn State should deploy more nickel and dime packages, meaning five or six defensive backs need to be on the field often. Michigan State’s rushing offense ranks 103rd in the FBS, and while it has had a 100-yard rusher in two straight games, Milivojevic is more of a worry. The Nittany Lions’ secondary could use reinforcement.
What happens next for Penn State?